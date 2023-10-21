Former MLB Pitcher Arrested In Connection To Shooting Death Of Father-In-Law

R| (Photo via ; Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office) L| (Brian Bahr /Allsport via Getty Images)

A former Major League Baseball (MLB) pitcher has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of his father-in-law.

According to a news release from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, Danny Serafini, 49, along with 33-year-old Samantha Scott were arrested in Winnemucca, Nevada, on Friday in connection to a shooting that left his mother-in-law, 68-year-old Wendy Wood, hospitalized and his father-in-law, 70-year-old Robert Gary Spohr, dead.

On June 5, 2021, police responded to a 911 call from a North Lake Tahoe, California, residence and discovered Spohr dead from a gunshot wound.

According to police, Wood was also shot and transferred to a hospital where she recovered from her injuries but passed away a year later.

Authorities stated that surveillance footage showed a hooded male wearing a face mask and carrying a backpack walking to the apartment several hours before the crime.

The sheriff’s office claimed it gathered evidence linking Serafini and Scott to the incident during the last two years, but they didn’t immediately reveal details.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspects and victims all knew each other as Scott used to reportedly nanny for the couple.

Placer County Sheriff Wayne Woo praised his detectives for their dedication during an investigation.

“Today, justice was served,” he said in the statement. “The apprehension of those responsible for the tragic events that unfolded in Homewood, North Lake Tahoe in 2021 stands as a testament to the unwavering dedication of our detectives, law enforcement partners, and the persistence of our pursuit of truth.”

Serafini and Scott each face a murder charge and an attempted murder charge.

