Dengue Virus Case Found In California

OAN’s Zach Petersen

10:06 AM – Sunday, October 22, 2023

An extremely rare case of dengue fever has been discovered in California.

On Friday, health officials notified the public that a resident of Pasadena contracted the first locally acquired case of dengue virus that is not connected to travel abroad.

Dengue, also known as “break-bone fever,” is spread by infected mosquito bites. Many people who acquire dengue virus don’t develop any symptoms, as one in four of those infected get sick. The individuals who do get sick have a high fever, muscle spasms and a rash that lasts for weeks.

However, according to the CDC, one in 20 people who do get sick, develop severe dengue. That can result in shock, internal bleeding and even death.

The Pasadena health department believes that this is likely an isolated case. As a precaution, they are setting mosquito traps and testing to make sure that the virus does not spread.

