Coca-Cola Quietly Deletes BLM Support Off Website, Ted Cruz Calls Them Out For Pro-Hamas Post

12:59 PM – Saturday, October 21, 2023

Senator Ted Cruz called out Coca-Cola for quietly deleting support for the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement from its website.

Cruz (R-Texas) slammed Coca-Cola on his podcast this week for supporting Black Lives Matter after the organization’s Chicago chapter uploaded a photo of a paraglider with the slogan “I stand with Palestine” in a now-deleted X post, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Following the October 18th broadcast of The Verdict with Ted Cruz, Coca-Cola removed its language from its website the following morning.

“Earlier this month, Sprite announced a $500,000 contribution to the Black Lives Matter Global Network in a social post committing action in the fight for racial justice. On June 28, the brand debuted a new TV commercial during the 2020 BET Awards telecast showcasing Black America’s resilience, excellence and optimism. The 60-second spot titled ‘Dreams Realized’ emphasizes Sprite’s commitment to making young Black creators’ dreams a reality and to inspire the next generation to do more and dream bigger,” a web archive version of the website read.

Cruz then took on X to demand an apology for all American’s from the company for removing the paragraph without taking accountability.

He then proceeded to come out with a different post calling out all the big brand companies who have supported BLM and asking if they support anti-Sematisim.

“For every corporate donor who sent millions to BLM—including Amazon, Apple, BlackRock & Bank of America—do you regret supporting such a virulently antisemitic organization?” Cruz said. “Do you support Black Lives Matter’s Marxist agenda supporting Hamas? Are you antisemites? Do you support that we need to end Israel?” he questioned.

Several BLM groups have signaled their support for Hamas after their attack on Israel, framing the violence as “decolonization.”

