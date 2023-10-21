5-year-old Twins Found Dead After Police Recovered Body Of Mother Who Had Jumped Off Bridge

(Photo by SAMANTHA LAUREY/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

11:55 AM – Saturday, October 21, 2023

Florida police have found the bodies of two girls dead after the discovery of their mother’s body.

Advertisement

Authorities in central Florida said Friday that deputies are investigating a mother who fell to her death from a highway bridge after later discovering her 5-year-old twins dead at her home.

According to reports, deputies were called to a highway bridge in Seminole County, Florida on Friday morning when witnesses claim seeing the 31-year-old mother leave her car and jump into the lake below the highway.

A news release from the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office stated that the woman was pronounced dead after her body was removed from the water with the assistance of other boaters.

After discovering the woman’s identification and that she had 5-year-old twins who were not in the car, deputies went to her house where they discovered the twins dead at their home.

Police discovered the twins, identified as Ahmad and Ava Jackson, dead in their beds inside the home.

According to the police, both the children had special needs and there were no gunshot wounds or traces of blunt force trauma on the children’s bodies.

“The manner of death for the twins is unknown at this time, with no apparent signs of trauma, and is pending autopsy results,” the sheriff’s office said.

The investigation of the cause of death of the twins and the reason behind the murder-suicide is still ongoing.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisement

Share this post!