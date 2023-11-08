Former Biden Aide Gabe Amo Wins House Special Election In Rhode Island

Gabe Amo, Rhode Island Democratic candidate for the U.S. House, speaks with people during a campaign stop at a cafe, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in Providence, R.I. Amo and Republican Gerry Leonard face off in a special congressional election in Rhode Island on Tuesday, Nov. 7, to complete the term of former Democratic U.S. Rep. David Cicilline. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

OAN’s James Meyers

10:30 AM – Wednesday, November 8, 2023

A former aide to Joe Biden has became the first person of color elected to Rhode Island’s Congress.

Democrat Gabe Amo (D-R.I.) won a special congressional election in Little Rhody on Tuesday, defeating Republican Gerry Leonard (R-R.I.) to secure the position in Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional District.

“Thank you to the countless elected officials and volunteers and activists and people who keep our politics full of action, activism, and purpose-driven,” Amo said in his victory speech. “It is so important that you are here because the work that we do together starts tonight.”

Amo, who was a former White House official in the Biden and Obama administrations, was a heavy favorite after becoming the Democrat nominee in September.

He ran his campaign on his ties with the current and former president, running ads that featured photographs of himself meeting with President Joe Biden in the Oval Office and saying the presidents trust him to get the job done.

Amo takes on the new role in a state that has been very heavily Democrat.

Leonard was a political newcomer and former Marine colonel who retired and serve multiple tours in combat areas across the world. However, he failed to gain support in a district that has not elected a Republican since 1992.

Leonard only raised $165,000 during his campaign and put in an additional $100,000 himself, while Amo took in more than $1 million, according to the campaign finance reports.

