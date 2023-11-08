House Votes To Censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib

OAN’s Jericho Dancel
8:25 AM – Wednesday, November 8, 2023
The House has voted to censure Representative Rashida Tlaib.
In a 234-to-188 vote on Tuesday, the lower chamber approved the reprimand with the help of 22 Democrats who voted in favor of the resolution introduced by Representative Rich McCormick (R-Ga.).
The censure is the result of a week-long effort from House Republicans to condemn Tlaib’s (D-Mich.) public statement.
She said President Joe Biden “supported the genocide of Palestinians” in a video which contained clips of protesters chanting “from the river to the sea.”
The resolution stated that Tlaib (D-Mich.) “defended the brutal rapes, murders, beheadings, and kidnapping — including of Americans — by Hamas as justified ‘resistance’” within 24 hours of the attack. It also included how the Democrat spread lies about the Al-Ahli Arab hospital by claiming that the bombing was done by Israel, despite President Biden and U.S. intelligence stating that they have “high confidence” that it was caused by Hamas-linked Palestine Islamic Jihad.
Tlaib’s comments were met with condemnation from both sides of the aisle.
When the voting results were announced, audible cheers could be heard as the resolution was adopted.
Democrat leadership defended Tlaib and four Republicans voted against the resolution, despite disagreeing with her statements.
Republicans that voted against the resolution:
- Rep. Ken Buck of Colorado
- Rep. John Duarte of California
- Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky
- Rep. Rom McClintock of California
Democrats who voted for the resolution:
- Rep. Steve Cohen of Tennessee
- Rep. Jim Costa of California
- Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota
- Rep. Don Davis of North Carolina
- Rep. Lois Frankel of Florida
- Rep. Jared Golden of Maine
- Rep. Dan Goldman of New York
- Rep. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey
- Rep. Greg Landsman of Ohio
- Rep. Susie Lee of Nevada
- Rep. Kathy Manning of North Carolina
- Rep. Jared Moskowitz of Florida
- Rep. Wiley Nickel of North Carolina
- Rep. Chris Pappas of New Hampshire
- Rep. Marie Gluensenkamp Perez of Washington
- Rep. Pat Ryan of New York
- Rep. Brad Schneider of Illinois
- Rep. Kim Schrier of Washington
- Rep. Darren Soto of Florida
- Rep. Ritchie Torres of New York
- Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida
- Rep. Frederica Wilson of Florida
Tlaib is the second member of the House this year to be censured. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) was censured in June due to his part in the congressional investigation in to Trump.
Only 24 members had been censured in the House history prior to this year.
