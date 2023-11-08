House Votes To Censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib

10/20/2023, Washington, DC, United States. Rashida Tlaib, a Democratic representative from Michigan and the sole Palestinian-American member of Congress, addressed a demonstration at the National Mall in Washington, D.C. on Friday, October 20, 2023, to show her support for the Palestinian cause. (Photo by Ali Khaligh / Middle East Images / Middle East Images via AFP)

8:25 AM – Wednesday, November 8, 2023

The House has voted to censure Representative Rashida Tlaib.

In a 234-to-188 vote on Tuesday, the lower chamber approved the reprimand with the help of 22 Democrats who voted in favor of the resolution introduced by Representative Rich McCormick (R-Ga.).

The censure is the result of a week-long effort from House Republicans to condemn Tlaib’s (D-Mich.) public statement.

She said President Joe Biden “supported the genocide of Palestinians” in a video which contained clips of protesters chanting “from the river to the sea.”

The resolution stated that Tlaib (D-Mich.) “defended the brutal rapes, murders, beheadings, and kidnapping — including of Americans — by Hamas as justified ‘resistance’” within 24 hours of the attack. It also included how the Democrat spread lies about the Al-Ahli Arab hospital by claiming that the bombing was done by Israel, despite President Biden and U.S. intelligence stating that they have “high confidence” that it was caused by Hamas-linked Palestine Islamic Jihad.

Tlaib’s comments were met with condemnation from both sides of the aisle.

When the voting results were announced, audible cheers could be heard as the resolution was adopted.

Democrat leadership defended Tlaib and four Republicans voted against the resolution, despite disagreeing with her statements.

Republicans that voted against the resolution:

Rep. Ken Buck of Colorado Rep. John Duarte of California Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky Rep. Rom McClintock of California

Democrats who voted for the resolution:

Rep. Steve Cohen of Tennessee Rep. Jim Costa of California Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota Rep. Don Davis of North Carolina Rep. Lois Frankel of Florida Rep. Jared Golden of Maine Rep. Dan Goldman of New York Rep. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey Rep. Greg Landsman of Ohio Rep. Susie Lee of Nevada Rep. Kathy Manning of North Carolina Rep. Jared Moskowitz of Florida Rep. Wiley Nickel of North Carolina Rep. Chris Pappas of New Hampshire Rep. Marie Gluensenkamp Perez of Washington Rep. Pat Ryan of New York Rep. Brad Schneider of Illinois Rep. Kim Schrier of Washington Rep. Darren Soto of Florida Rep. Ritchie Torres of New York Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida Rep. Frederica Wilson of Florida

Tlaib is the second member of the House this year to be censured. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) was censured in June due to his part in the congressional investigation in to Trump.

Only 24 members had been censured in the House history prior to this year.

