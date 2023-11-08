Evacuations In Process After Large Fire Breaks Out Near Houston, TX

(Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Stephanie Stahl

11:11 AM – Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Evacuations are in process after a massive fire broke out at a chemical plant north of Houston, Texas, according to authorities.

There was an explosion at the plant in the town of Shepherd just after 8 a.m. local time, according to San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers. Shepherd is about an hour north of Houston.

Dark black smoke could be seen billowing from the plant. Capers said flammable liquids and diesel were burning.

Sound Resource Solutions— the owner of the chemical plant— said all employees are accounted for. One worker suffered a minor burn injury. There were 19 employees in the building at the time, Capers said.

A private school with 31 children was evacuated near the plant, according to the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office.

Residents of Livingston, which is located several miles north of Shepherd, are being asked to shelter in place and turn off air conditioning systems until further notice.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

