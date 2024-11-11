Fmr President Obama’s Biographer: Barack Is Worried About His Own Legacy Following Harris’ Loss

Former U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during a campaign event in support of Democratic Presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, at the Baird Center on November 03, 2024, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Harris and her Republican opponent, Donald Trump, are campaigning in key battleground states ahead of Election Day on November 5th. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

4:57 PM – Monday, November 11, 2024

According to his biographer, former President Barack Obama is concerned about his legacy after his involved efforts with the Kamala Harris campaign, which ended unsuccessfully with Donald Trump winning the popular vote overall in addition to winning every single swing state.

President-elect Trump’s overwhelming victory in the most recent election demonstrated the declining power of both Barack and Michelle Obama, according to Obama’s biographer David Garrow, who discussed these claims with The Daily Mail outlet.

“People do not want to be talked down to, no matter who they are,” Garrow explained to the press.

One instance was when 63-year-old Barack Obama criticized Black male voters for not supporting Harris more when he visited Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to push for her in his endorsement. The absence of Harris support seemed “to be more pronounced with the brothers,” Obama asserted during the ceremony.

In his speech, Obama continued to scold a whole demographic in relation to how the polls showed Black men were more pro-Biden when he first ran than they are pro-Harris.

However, this approach came off as highly demeaning and condescending, and many feel that it did not benefit or help to convince more Black male voters to choose Harris over Trump.

The 2017 biography “Rising Star: The Making of Barack Obama” was written by Garrow, who criticized the former president’s recent comments as both “tone-deaf and clueless.”

“I would expect that perception will be shared by lots of people,” Garrow continued. “If so, I think it reduces their relevance to Bill Clinton territory.”

Garrow reiterated that Obama is now “nervous” about how future generations will perceive him.

