Trump Selects Lee Zeldin As EPA Administrator 

5:17 PM – Monday, November 11, 2024

The new GOP president-elect has selected former Republican Representative Lee Zeldin to serve as EPA administrator in his new cabinet.

On Monday, Zeldin (R-N.Y.), a Donald Trump loyalist, announced on X (Twitter) that he will be joining Trump’s cabinet as the new EPA administrator.

“It is an honor to join President Trump’s Cabinet as EPA Administrator. We will restore US energy dominance, revitalize our auto industry to bring back American jobs, and make the US the global leader of AI. We will do so while protecting access to clean air and water,” Zeldin said in a social media post.

Trump also said in a statement that Zeldin “has been a true fighter for America First politics.”

“He will ensure fair and swift deregulatory decisions that will be enacted in a way to unleash the power of American businesses, while at the same time maintaining the highest environmental standards, including the cleanest air and water on the planet,” Trump said. “He will set new standards on environmental review and maintenance that will allow the United States to grow in a healthy and well-structured way.”

Zeldin left congress in 2023. He often spoke about certain issues related to today’s U.S. military, national security, antisemitism, U.S.-Israel relations, illegal immigration, and crime both on behalf of Trump and in his own campaign.

He also pushed to change the designation of approximately 150 square miles of federal waters in Long Island Sound to state jurisdiction for New York and Rhode Island in 2016.

When Trump insisted he could compete in his Democrat-voting home state, he frequently cited Zeldin’s performance in the 2022 gubernatorial contest, where the Republican performed significantly better than anticipated against Governor Kathy Hochul (D-N.Y).

Trump performed much better than he had in prior elections, especially in the Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens, even though he did not win New York.

