FDA Recalls Nearly 80,000 Lbs Of Costco Butter, Citing ‘Milk Allergen’ Info Missing From Label

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:26 PM – Monday, November 11, 2024

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) required Costco to recall 79,200 pounds of butter for failing to label that the product “contains milk.”

The FDA classified Costco’s Kirkland Signature Sweet Cream Butter as a Class II recall, which is “a situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.”

Many users took to social media to poke fun at the recall, as the product in question, butter, obviously contains milk.

“If you need [the] government to tell you that butter is a dairy product then…well, I can’t help you,” one commenter responded.

“But if the butter is mislabeled, consumers would literally be spreading misinformation–all over their toast, bagels, pancakes, baked potatoes, muffins–it’s too horrific to think about,” another user joked.

“80,000 pounds of Costco butter was just recalled, because the label doesn’t say that it contains milk. It’s butter. News articles are telling people how they can return, or safely dispose of, the butter. It’s butter,” another user sarcastically added.

All of the recalled products were produced and distributed by Continental Dairy Facilities Southwest LLC, based in Texas.

The recall applies to salted butter packages with expiration dates of February 23rd, 2025, March 29th, 2025, unsalted packages with the expiration dates of the 22nd and 23rd of February 2025, and the 22nd and 23rd of March 2025 are also listed in the recall.

The FDA has advised shoppers who have purchased the product to refrain from giving it to other individuals or pets, and that store locations would provide a full refund to shoppers who did not use the product before the recall.

Users are also pointing out that the recall is extremely wasteful over something as simple as a label. Many humorously highlighted that if someone doesn’t already know that butter contains milk, then they have a host of other problems to worry about.

“Rather than waste 80,000 pounds of butter why don’t they print stickers that say “contains milk” and save perfectly good food? So wasteful,” another user noted.

The FDA has not currently revealed if there have been any adverse reactions stemming from the recalled butter.

