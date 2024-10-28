Florida: Woman Utilizes Safety Tactic Of Calling 911 And ‘Pretending To Order Pizza’ After Rape Attempt By Illegal Immigrant

27-year-old illegal immigrant Luis Diego Hernandez-Moncayo, the suspect in the alleged attack. (Volusia Sheriff’s Office)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:08 PM – Monday, October 28, 2024

An illegal immigrant was taken into custody on Saturday for sexual assault charges after a woman in Florida disguised a 9-1-1 call as a pizza order.

Advertisement

According to a video posted by Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood, the woman knew the suspect, 27-year-old Luis Diego Hernandez-Moncayo.

“The victim in this case said she had known her assailant – that they had gone into the fernery to drink a couple drinks, alcoholic beverages and that’s all it was supposed to be,” Chitwood stated.

“However during this outing, he did a line of cocaine and she said he did a 180, and he became extremely violent and wouldn’t let her go and tried to rape her,” he continued.

The incident occurred around 4:30 a.m. on October 19th. The woman, who was not identified, was able to deceive the suspect by calling the police, disguising the call as a pizza order, and speaking in code in order to alert authorities that she was in danger without exposing the nature of the phone call to the assailant.

Women typically utilize this tactic if they feel that they are in an extremely dangerous or violent situation, but are afraid of what a possible assailant or threatening person around them might do out of retribution. However, Andrea Tobin, a public safety emergency telecommunications professional with over 25 years of service, claimed previously that this tactic isn’t always successful.

“Each time we see the social media meme about calling 911 and asking for a pizza, I worry… Each situation is handled differently for the safety of the caller and the responders,” Tobin said. “If we only know the caller ‘needs a pizza delivery’ — we don’t know if they are in a domestic violence situation, a burglar is in the house, or any number of other situations.”

Nevertheless, in the Florida woman’s case, soon after her “pizza” call concluded, authorities were successfully able to track the phone that she used to dial 9-1-1.

“I would like to order a pizza,” the woman said first. “I’m so stuck in here.”

“Okay. Are you aware you’re calling 911?” the dispatcher asked, before catching on to the woman’s intentions.

“Yes, I’m sure I’m calling to that number,” she responded.

Chitwood explained that the deputies were able to locate the general area she was in from the phone call before getting out on foot and finding her exact location.

“Deputies got out on foot, and began to search those ferneries,” Chitwood explained, referencing the wooded area of rural Pierson. “Eventually, they heard loud music coming from a field. When they approached the sound, they discovered a male on top of a screaming female.”

The bodycam footage shows the moment when officers approached the woman and Hernandez-Moncayo, who was on top of her as she yelled out: “He tried to rape me, can you help me!?”

Officers quickly closed in on the suspect and detained him. They arrested him while the woman was still screaming from the incident. She also later began thanking God and the officers that she was not harmed any further.

“When you watch the video … if you’re a father, if you’re a grandfather, if you’re a brother, and you hear those screams coming from our victim, it makes the hair on the back of your neck stand up,” Chitwood stated.

27-year-old Hernandez-Moncayo is an illegal immigrant from Mexico. He reportedly applied for asylum just one day prior to the alleged attack.

“He’s now sitting in jail, charged with attempted sexual battery, battery by strangulation, and false imprisonment, with an immigrant detainer from the U.S. Border Patrol,” Chitwood explained.

“I’m so proud, number one of our victim, for having the wherewithal – and keep her wits as [she was] able to get that information to our communications folks, [and] our communications folks for being able to decipher what was going on and use technology to put us, the deputies, in the general area of where she was. And then obviously you can see the deputies’ response in taking this scumbag into custody,” Chitwood added, referencing the viral video of officers responding to the call.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!