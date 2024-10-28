Report: Records Show 1 In 10 Inmates In Texas Jail Are Migrants Wanted By ICE

Clothes and personal hygiene items provided to detainees are displayed during a media tour of the Port Isabel Detention Center (PIDC), hosted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Harlingen Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO), in Los Fresnos, Texas, June 10, 2024. (Photo by VERONICA G. CARDENAS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

2:49 PM – Monday, October 28, 2024

A new report suggests that one in 10 of the “most violent prisoners” being held in jail in Texas are illegal migrants earmarked for deportation by federal immigration authorities.

Advertisement

More than 1,100 violent criminals housed in Harris County Jail in Houston currently have detainers filed by U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement, which includes child rapists and accused murderers, according to records.

An ICE detainer is defined as a notice sent to local law enforcement of their intention to take a person into custody following their release from jail.

The records, obtained by Fox News through an open records request, revealed that some of the most vicious defendants in the Lone Star State entered the U.S. illegally.

Furthermore, there are close to 9,500 inmates in total in the Harris County Jail, according to Fox News.

The records show that close to half (43%) of the migrants detained in Houston are charged with heinous violent crimes, including 174 ICE detainers for sexual assault, with over half involving children under the age of 14.

Among them are 75 murder cases, and 22 of them are for capital murder.

This also includes the two illegal migrants from Venezuela charged with capital murder, sexual assault and kidnapping in the death of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungarayu, whose mother has been vocal about blaming the Biden-Harris border policies.

“They need to know who they’re allowing to come into our country, our country that we work every day for, that we pay taxes for,” Victoria Garcia, whose son, 27-year-old Ricardo Vega, was allegedly gunned down by migrant Osman Estanly Solorzano Sanchez during a road rage incident, told Fox.

“I didn’t ask for this,” Garcia said. “Ricardo didn’t ask to be killed. I didn’t ask for my son to be murdered. It’s a decision that Osman, an illegal from Honduras, decided to take upon himself.”

Meanwhile, Harris County Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey said the number of criminal migrants clogging up jails is “no surprise.”

“We know that crime continues to be a problem, not only in Harris County, but around the country. Sadly, it’s no surprise to me that there are those in our country illegally committing crimes like the tragic murder of Jocelyn Nungaray,” Ramsey told the New York Post. “That’s why I’m committed to making sure crime and our safety is a top priority and I urge all our elected officials to focus on this issue.”

Furthermore, the records show that 9,527 inmates are being held in Harris County, and 1,170 of them have ICE detainers.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!