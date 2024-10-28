Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich Slams Trump As A ‘Pathetic Individual,’ Questions Why Young People Are Voting Republican

Head coach Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs looks on as the Spurs take on the Dallas Mavericks in the first half at American Airlines Center on February 14, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:26 PM – Monday, October 28, 2024

Longtime San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich went on a tirade criticizing former President Donald Trump prior to Saturday’s game against the Houston Rockets.

Popovich described the former president as “pathetic,” while calling out Trump’s Republican supporters after being asked about the importance of the election.

“He’s a pathetic individual. He’s a small man who has to make everyone around him smaller so he thinks he’s gonna be bigger,” Popovich stated. “And isn’t that the same thing we tell all of our kids in grade school? That’s not how you act. That’s not what you do.”

Popovich continued, criticizing Republicans for backing Trump knowing “he’s an ass.”

“They’ve called him xenophobic, a religious bigot, a racist, unfit for office, on and on and on. Their words – but they’re right there with him,” he continued.

“Do they not know that they have children and grandchildren, probably, that are gonna lose freedom if this guy is elected? I’m not talking about a policy, I’m talking about the idea of our country,” he added. “Now, the danger follows the delusion and our kids and grandkids are gonna have to live with what this guy puts out there.”

During Popovich’s nearly 15 minute rant, the Spurs head coach mostly attacked Trump’s character, and expressed confusion as to why more and more young people are choosing to support the former president.

“I’m just hoping people who are already sold on him for whatever reason, I can’t figure it out… The ones that stay home and don’t vote are the ones that worry me because we need everybody to vote. I hope that they won’t stay home, that they’ll understand that this guy is a scam artist. He’s great at it. I’ll give him credit for that. He’s the best ever, but he makes you want to puke,” Popovich stated.

“What does he say or do that they want to vote for him?” Popovich asked, regarding young people. “They must think he’s a strong guy. This is the biggest whiner that ever walked the face of the earth. He’s like the poorest example of a fifth-grade bully I’ve ever seen. I mean, would you want your kids to act like he does?”

Popovich went on to criticize Trump for contesting the 2020 election results. He also claimed that Vice President Kamala Harris won the ABC presidential debate against Trump last month.

The five time NBA championship winning head coach has been a longtime critic of the former president, dating back to the 2016 election against Hillary Clinton.

