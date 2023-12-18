Florida GOP Chairman Censured Amid Sexual Assault Allegation

Florida Party of Florida Chairman Christian Ziegler addresses attendees at the Republican Party of Florida Freedom Summit, Nov. 4, 2023, in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

OAN’s Taylor Tinsley

3:00 PM – Monday, December 18, 2023

The Florida Republican Party has unanimously voted to strip its chairman, Christian Ziegler, of his authority.

GOP leadership voted to censure chairman Ziegler on Sunday. The party also reduced Ziegler’s annual $120,000 salary to $1.00.

The vote comes amid an ongoing investigation into Ziegler over sexual assault. The allegation was first filed in November and officials have not released the name of his accuser.

According to police records, the woman had previously agreed to a sexual encounter with Ziegler and his wife, Moms For Liberty co-founder Bridget Ziegler.

On the night in question, the woman reportedly canceled after learning that Ziegler’s wife wouldn’t be able to make it. She claimed Ziegler then came to her apartment alone, forced his way inside and sexually assaulted her.

Ziegler claimed the interaction was consensual, but State Representative Michelle Salzman (R-Fla.) said the party doesn’t care about legalities.

“He needs to resign. It was unanimous. Every single motion today was unanimously voted on. And he’s still there,” Salzman told WESH. “This is about the black eye that it’s put on the party, what you ran on to get in this chairmanship, and how you can’t focus on us as a party because you’re focused on fighting a criminal investigation.”

Ziegler has refused to step down despite several calls for his resignation, including from Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.), Representative Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Senator Rick Scott (R-Fla.).

“I don’t see how he can continue with that investigation ongoing given the gravity of those situations, so I think he should step aside,” Governor DeSantis said. “We just can’t have a party chair that is under that type of scrutiny.”

