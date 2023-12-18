Man Who Hit Presidential Motorcade Charged With DUI

Members of the US Secret Service rush to a car, after it hit a motorcade SUV, as US president Joe Biden was leaving his campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware on December 17, 2023. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

2:41 PM – Monday, December 18, 2023

A man who drove into President Joe Biden’s motorcade has been charged with driving under the influence and inattentive driving.

James Cooper, 46, was taken into custody after he smashed his silver Sudan into an SUV that was leaving Biden’s campaign headquarters in Delaware on Sunday night.

Biden and his wife Jill were not involved or harmed in any way from the crash.

The president was outside of his campaign headquarters talking to reporters when the accident occurred.

As soon as the crash took place, which startled the 81-year-old president, he was rapidly ushered into his vehicle.

According to U.S. Secret Service spokesman Steve Kopek, the president carried on with business as usual following the incident. After the investigation, the driver was deemed to not be a serious threat to the president.

