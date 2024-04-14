Flash Floods Caused By Heavy Rains Killed 33 People In Afghanistan

OAN’s Elizabeth Volberding
11:40 AM – Sunday, April 14, 2024
A Taliban official announced over the weekend that in three days, severe flooding brought on by seasonal rains in Afghanistan had killed at least 33 people and injured 27 more.
The State Ministry for Natural Disaster Management spokesperson for the Taliban, Abdullah Janan Saiq, reported on Sunday that flash floods have affected numerous regions around the nation, including the capital, Kabul.
Authorities reported that about 200 animals perished and 600 homes have been damaged or completely demolished, with roof collapses accounting for the majority of the casualties.
According to Saiq, the inundation also caused damage to more than 53 miles of highways and almost 800 hectares of agricultural land.
He continued, listing the provinces that sustained the most extensive damage as western Farah, Herat, southern Zabul, and Kandahar.
“From Friday onwards, because of the rains there were flash floods which caused high human and financial losses,” Saiq said on Sunday. “The primary information shows that, unfortunately, in the floods, 33 people were martyred and 27 people got injured.”
The majority of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces are set to have additional rain in the upcoming days, the weather department has advised.
