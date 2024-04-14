Flash Floods Caused By Heavy Rains Killed 33 People In Afghanistan

An Afghan man collects his belongings inside the courtyard of his damaged house following heavy rains and flash flooding, in Kandahar on April 14, 2024. At least 33 people have been killed over three days of heavy rains and flash flooding in Afghanistan, the government’s disaster management department said on April 14. (Photo by Sanaullah SEIAM / AFP) (Photo by SANAULLAH SEIAM/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Elizabeth Volberding

11:40 AM – Sunday, April 14, 2024

A Taliban official announced over the weekend that in three days, severe flooding brought on by seasonal rains in Afghanistan had killed at least 33 people and injured 27 more.

The State Ministry for Natural Disaster Management spokesperson for the Taliban, Abdullah Janan Saiq, reported on Sunday that flash floods have affected numerous regions around the nation, including the capital, Kabul.

Authorities reported that about 200 animals perished and 600 homes have been damaged or completely demolished, with roof collapses accounting for the majority of the casualties.

According to Saiq, the inundation also caused damage to more than 53 miles of highways and almost 800 hectares of agricultural land.

He continued, listing the provinces that sustained the most extensive damage as western Farah, Herat, southern Zabul, and Kandahar.

“From Friday onwards, because of the rains there were flash floods which caused high human and financial losses,” Saiq said on Sunday. “The primary information shows that, unfortunately, in the floods, 33 people were martyred and 27 people got injured.”

The majority of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces are set to have additional rain in the upcoming days, the weather department has advised.

