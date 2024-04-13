U.S. Shoots Down Some Iranian Drones Headed Toward Israel

IRAN-ISRAEL-PALESTINIAN-CONFLICT A demonstrator kisses a bullet shell replica as others gather at Palestine Square in Tehran on April 14, 2024, after Iran launched a drone and missile attack on Israel. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards confirmed early April 14, 2024 that a drone and missile attack was under way against Israel in retaliation for a deadly April 1 drone strike on its Damascus consulate. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP) (Photo by ATTA KENARE/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

UPDATED 4:23 PM – Saturday, April 13, 2024

United States officials have stated that some Iranian Drones have been shut down intercepting their entry to Israel.

Reports have stated that drones are heading towards Israel on Saturday and are expected to take several hours to get there.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a video message said that “in recent years, and even more so in recent weeks, Israel has been preparing for the possibility of a direct attack from Iran.”

He warned Tehran that “whoever harms us, we will harm them. We will protect ourselves from any threat and we will do so with steadfastness and determination.”

Netanyahu thanked Israel’s allies, including the US, France, and Great Britain, for supporting the Jewish state and urged Israelis to follow Home Front Command orders.

“Together we will overcome all our enemies,” he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

