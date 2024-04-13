U.S. Shoots Down Some Iranian Drones Headed Toward Israel

OAN’s Abril Elfi
UPDATED 4:23 PM – Saturday, April 13, 2024
United States officials have stated that some Iranian Drones have been shut down intercepting their entry to Israel.
Reports have stated that drones are heading towards Israel on Saturday and are expected to take several hours to get there.
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a video message said that “in recent years, and even more so in recent weeks, Israel has been preparing for the possibility of a direct attack from Iran.”
He warned Tehran that “whoever harms us, we will harm them. We will protect ourselves from any threat and we will do so with steadfastness and determination.”
Netanyahu thanked Israel’s allies, including the US, France, and Great Britain, for supporting the Jewish state and urged Israelis to follow Home Front Command orders.
“Together we will overcome all our enemies,” he said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
