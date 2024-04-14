8-Year-Old Girl Dead, 10 Others Injured In Chicago Mass Shooting 

CHICAGO – JULY 19: A black band is stretched across a District 1 Chicago Police officer’s badge to mourn the death of a fellow officer on July 19, 2010 in Chicago, Illinois. District 1 officer Michael Bailey was killed in front of his home after getting off duty Sunday morning in what appeared to be an attempted carjacking. Bailey was the third Chicago police officer shot and killed since mid-May. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

2:43 PM – Sunday, April 14, 2024

A mass shooting in Chicago has left an 8-year-old dead and 10 others injured, including three children.

Advertisement

The shooting happened at about 9:18 p.m., close to 52nd St. and South Damen Ave. on Saturday night.

An 8-year-old girl died from a gunshot wound to the head and multiple gunshots critically injured two boys, ages 1 and 7.

Don Jerome, deputy chief of the Chicago Police Department, stated that tourniquets and chest seals would be used by police to assist in the recovery of the remaining eight victims, who are believed to be between the ages of 19 and 40.

It was reported that the victims were standing outside during a family get-together.

According to a statement issued by the Chicago Police Department, just as the gunshots were firing into the crowd, a witness saw a black sedan approach the scene.

The Chicago Fire Department then reportedly transported all of the victims to nearby hospitals.

“This was not a random act of violence. It was likely gang-related,” Jerome said. “Regardless of the motivation for this incident, three innocent children were struck tonight and one of them tragically succumbed to her wounds. The offenders’ actions, make no mistake, are horrific and unacceptable in our city.”

The incident is still under investigation and no arrests have been made.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!