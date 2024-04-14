4 Suspects Arrested In The Case Of 2 Missing Kansas Women

(Photo via; Texas Sheriff’s Department)

OAN’s Elizabeth Volberding

3:25 PM – Sunday, April 14, 2024

Four people have been arrested and charged with murder and kidnapping in connection to the disappearances of two women from Oklahoma who went missing last month.

On Saturday, four individuals were taken into custody on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder in relation to two missing women, Veronica Butler, 27, and Jilian Kelley, 39, who are from Hugoton, Kansas.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI), all four of them were charged with two first-degree murders, two kidnappings, and one conspiracy to commit first-degree murder when they were taken into the Texas County Jail.

The OSBI stated that Tad Bert Cullum, 43, Tifany Machel Adams, 54, Cole Earl Twombly, 50, and Cora Twombly, 44, were all taken into custody on Saturday in the counties of Cimarron, Oklahoma, and Texas.

On March 30th, Butler and Kelley were traveling through the Oklahoma panhandle to pick up Butler’s children for a birthday celebration in Kansas, but they failed to arrive at the event.

Afterwards, their car was discovered abandoned on a remote highway in Texas County, Oklahoma, on the state border between Oklahoma and Kansas, approximately 11 miles south of Elkhart, Kansas. The region is located 260 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.

The OSBI was contacted by the Texas County Sheriff’s Office for assistance when one of its officers became suspicious of foul play after discovering undisclosed evidence in the abandoned car.

On Saturday night, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) canceled the Endangered Missing Advisory for the two missing women.

According to the OSBI, they are presently helping local law enforcement in their search for the missing women.

“As of right now, as the investigation continues and we were requested, we’re unsure where these women are or what happened to them,” said Hunter Mckee, OSBI public information manager. “That unknown is what has created it suspicious for us at this time.”

Butler has green eyes and red hair. She is five feet, four inches tall. When she was last spotted, she was wearing Hey Dude sneakers, denim shorts, and a blue short-sleeved blouse. Kelley has blue eyes and brown hair and was last seen with tan or beige shoes, white-washed blue trousers, and a long-sleeved shirt on.

“Veronica has several tattoos, a Chinese symbol on her left forearm, a sunflower on her left shoulder. Jilian has a butterfly tattoo on her left forearm,” OHP stated.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the OSBI at tips@osbi.ok.gov or 1-800-522-8017.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

