Body Of Florida Woman Discovered In Flaming Vehicle After Caught-On-Camera Carjacking

OAN’s Abril Elfi

4:57 PM – Sunday, April 14, 2024

Authorities are searching for suspects involved in an armed carjacking and killing of a Florida woman who was found inside a burned SUV.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) released a press release stating that the white 2017 Dodge Durango was carjacked in Winter Springs on Thursday just before 6:00 p.m.

It is believed that Katherine Altagracia Guerrero De Aguasvivas, 31, of Homestead, Florida, was operating the SUV.

At a red light near the busy intersection of East Lake Drive and Tuskawilla Road in Winter Springs, a witness captured the carjacking on camera.

A green Acura sedan is seen closely behind the SUV as the man in the black hoodie and mask approaches the driver’s side and points what looks to be a machine gun at the driver.

One of the suspects could be seen opening the driver’s door before the driver’s side passenger door also opened. The man then got into the back of the Durango before both it and the Acura made a U-turn back onto East Lake Drive.

“He was chasing the car, hit the car,” the good Samaritan who recorded the incident said when he called 9-1-1 to report it. “You need to do something now, cuz I don’t know what’s going on.”

While being followed, the victim called her husband, who advised her not to stop, according to SCSO.

They also said that Aguasvivas had visited family in the area, but investigators haven’t been able to find any of her relatives in the central Florida region up to this point.

Witnesses in neighboring Osceola County reported hearing gunshots at around 7:00 p.m., according to deputies, and then they saw what appeared to be Aguasvivas’ burning car.

The Durango had a “for sale” sign and phone number on the back, along with the Florida license plate number KVFF22.

Records retrieved by WPLG-TV link the phone number to Miguel Angel Aguasvivas Lizardo of Florida City.

Investigators are “extremely concerned” about the Acura, according to Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma, and both suspects “should be considered armed and dangerous.”

At a press conference, the sheriff revealed that Aguasvivas was a citizen of the United States and originally from the Dominican Republic. It was said by others that she and her spouse worked at a beauty salon and barbershop in Homestead, Florida.

“Be aware of your surroundings. And know how you would react. Fight or flight,” Sheriff Lemma said in the news release.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call SCSO’s Crime Line at 800-423-8477.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

