CDC: COVID Vaccines Are Not Associated With Deathly Heart Problems In Young Adults

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 13: Exterior of the Center for Disease Control (CDC) headquarters is seen on October 13, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia. Frieden urged hospitals to watch for patients with Ebola symptoms who have traveled from the tree Ebola stricken African countries. (Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)

OAN’s Elizabeth Volberding

9:55 AM – Sunday, April 14, 2024

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated last week that there is “no evidence” that the COVID-19 vaccines could result in sudden cardiac death or other heart issues in young people.

On Thursday, the CDC published a report indicating that there is no evidence to show that the COVID vaccines cause deathly cardiac arrest or other fatal heart issues in teens and young adults.

The study, which was released on April 11th, examined almost 1,300 death certificates of people in Oregon between the ages of 16 and 30 who died suddenly from heart attacks between June 1st, 2021, and December 31st, 2022. These descendants included 925 (72%) males and 367 (28%) females.

The subjects of the authors’ study were those who died within a hundred days of getting the COVID vaccine from Moderna or Pfizer. In that window, there were 40 deaths that occurred.

Out of the 40, two deaths were accredited to “underlying illness,” while the third death was attributed to an “undetermined cause of death.” None of the death certificates mentioned the vaccination as the cause of death.

Furthermore, COVID-19 was the cause of 30 Oregon residents in that age group who passed away throughout that period of time. Nonetheless, a large proportion of these residents lacked vaccinations.

“The data do not support an association of COVID-19 vaccination with sudden cardiac death among previously healthy young persons,” the CDC announced in the report.

Co-author of the CDC report, Dr. Paul Cieslak, explained to NBC News that the analysis started after concerning remarks regarding the COVID vaccine were made in the wake of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s January 2023 Monday Night Football cardiac arrest. The 26-year-old athlete recovered after receiving on-field resuscitation.

“When Damar Hamlin went down, immediately comments were getting made that it was possibly vaccine-related,” Cieslak, medical director of communicable diseases and immunizations at Oregon Health Authority’s public health division, said to the outlet. “This is kind of what we were trying to address with this analysis.”

The director of Boston Children’s Hospital’s Precision Vaccines Program, Dr. Ofer Levy, added that there has “never been a definitive vaccine that has been associated with sudden cardiac death.”

He clarified that although there is a slight risk of myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart, following the COVID vaccination, most people recover completely in a matter of days.

“This adds to evidence that people don’t drop dead from getting their mRNA Covid vaccines,” Levy explained.

