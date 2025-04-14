Fla. Woman Arrested For Allegedly Buying And Selling Human Bones On Facebook Marketplace 

F| (Volusia County Jail ) B| A conservator of archeological works on a human skull in a lab at the American School of Archeology in Athens on July 7, 2017. (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

5:50 PM – Monday, April 14, 2025

A Florida woman has been arrested for allegedly buying and selling human bones on Facebook Marketplace.

Advertisement

According to the Orange City Police Department, Kymberlee Anne Schopper was charged with trading in human tissue. However, she was released on Friday from the Volusia County Jail after posting a $7,500 bond.

A report by FOX 35 Orlando stated that on December 21st, 2023, police received a report about a local business that was selling human bones on Facebook Marketplace.

The business, Wicked Wonderland, was selling on its website two human skulls for $90, a human clavicle and scapula for $90, a human rib for $35, human vertebrae for $35, and a partial human skull for $600.

According to the outlet, investigators took the human remains as evidence and submitted them for testing by a medical examiner.

FOX 35 Orlando reported that the shop owner informed authorities that they had been selling human bones for years, unaware that the practice was prohibited under Florida law.

“She confirmed that the store had multiple human bone fragments, all purchased from private sellers, and mentioned she has documentation for these transactions but could not provide it at that moment,” according to an arrest affidavit. “She described the bones as genuine human remains and delicate in nature.”

However, Schopper, another one of the shop’s owners, told police that the bones were “educational models.”

According to the outlet, experts determined that the cranium and skull fragments were most likely archaeological finds — with some dating back more than 100 years and others dating back over 500 years.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!