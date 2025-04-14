El Salvador President Rejects Idea Of ‘Returning’ Deported Salvadoran Illegal Alien ‘Linked To MS-13’ Who Was Living In Maryland

Kilmar Abrego García. (Photo via: Department of Homeland Security)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

4:43 PM – Monday, April 14, 2025

Nayib Bukele, the president of El Salvador, stated that he has no intention of sending Kilmar Armando Abrego García back to the United States, following his deportation back to his native country.

Despite a previous Supreme Court decision stating that the Trump administration should take “steps to facilitate” the possible return of the purported MS-13 member living in Maryland, who was deported to the Central American country, El Salvador President Nayib Bukele asserted on Monday that he is powerless to send the man back to the United States.

Additionally, Salvadoran officials, including the president, are not obligated to adhere to rulings from the U.S. Supreme Court.

El Salvador is a sovereign nation with its own laws and judicial system.

U.S. Supreme Court rulings apply only within the jurisdiction of the United States. While there may be extradition treaties or international agreements between the U.S. and El Salvador, any cooperation based on those is voluntary and subject to Salvadoran law, not U.S. court mandates. The U.S. may request that El Salvador take certain actions, like extradition or deportation, but compliance is up to Salvadoran authorities — including the president and their legal system.

Abrego Garcia’s lawyer, Benjamin Osorio, told ABC News that he had “very serious concerns” about Bukele’s statement. According to Osorio, President Trump and Bukele are “both incentivized” to avoid bringing Abrego Garcia back.

“Bukele’s doing this because that’s obviously what Trump wants, right?,” Osorio said. “Because if they bring [Abrego Garcia] back, it’s going to be a media frenzy, and this guy’s gonna be all over the news, and then we’ll know about his experience.”

The Salvadoran president elaborated further on his perspective regarding the issue.

“I hope you are not suggesting that I smuggle terrorists into the United States,” Bukele told reporters while sitting alongside President Donald Trump in the Oval Office. “Of course, I’m not going to do it. “The question is preposterous,” he added. “I don’t have the power to return him to the United States.”

Kilmar Abrego García and over 260 other suspected gang members were sent to the Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT), a maximum security prison in Tecoluca, El Salvador, last month in accordance with the 18th-century Alien Enemies Act.

Meanwhile, Abrego García’s family denies the Trump administration’s arguments in court filings that he is “confirmed to be a ranking member of the MS-13 gang by a proven and reliable source.”

“He was illegally in our country,” U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi reminded reporters on Monday, regarding Abrego García, who illegally entered the U.S. in 2011. “That’s up to El Salvador if they want to return him. That’s not up to us.” “The Supreme Court ruled that if El Salvador wanted to return him,” she continued, “we would facilitate it, meaning provide a plane.”

Two immigration court rulings were referenced by Bondi as proof of Abrego Garcia’s connection to MS-13. He was refused bond in the initial ruling on April 24th, 2019, partly due to the fact that “the evidence shows that he is a verified member of MS-13.”

Additionally, “that December, a Board of Immigration Appeals ruling upheld the denial of bond, but passed no judgement on the claim that Abrego Garcia was a member of MS-13,” The Post reported.

Abrego Garcia’s asylum application, in which he claimed he could be persecuted by groups like the Barrio 18 gang, was being considered when an immigration judge prohibited the federal government from removing him.

On Monday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio made the case to reporters that “the president of the United States, not a court, conducts the foreign policy of the United States.”

“I don’t understand what the confusion is,” Rubio stated. “This individual is a citizen of El Salvador. He was illegally in the United States and was returned to his country. That’s where you deport people — back to their country of origin.”

A federal judge in Maryland had initially given Abrego García until April 7th to return to the United States.

Even though the deadline was no longer in force, the high court instructed the administration in an order issued on April 10th to “‘facilitate’ Abrego Garcia’s release from custody in El Salvador and to ensure that his case is handled as it would have been had he not been improperly sent to El Salvador.”

Lower courts must demonstrate “deference owed to the Executive Branch in the conduct of foreign affairs,” according to a ruling by the Supreme Court.

“Very arrogant, even for American media, to suggest that [Trump] would even tell El Salvador how to handle their own citizens,” chastised White House deputy chief of staff for policy Stephen Miller on Monday.

President Trump did not discuss the Abrego Garcia details publicly, but he did say that he would be open to expanding the deportation efforts with El Salvador.

Since the October 2019 order was still in force, a Trump administration lawyer had falsely stated in a filing on March 31st that Abrego Garcia’s dismissal was the result of a “clerical error” and an “administrative error.” However, Miller refuted that allegation on Monday, asserting that the Justice Department attorney who filed that brief was later dismissed from the case by Attorney General Pam Bondi, while reiterating that Abrego Garcia’s deportation was not an error.

“That’s a big fact that all of you, most of you, have gotten wrong,” Miller told reporters before Bukele’s meeting with Trump. “No one was mistakenly sent anywhere.” “The only mistake that was made is a [Justice Department] lawyer put an incorrect line in a legal filing [and has] since been relieved,” he continued. “[Abrego Garcia] is an illegal alien. He was deported to El Salvador.”

The administration also contended in a petition on Sunday that the Supreme Court’s decision did not impose any obligation on the United States to pressure El Salvador to free Abrego Garcia.

“Taking ‘all available steps to facilitate’ the return of Abrego Garcia is thus best read as taking all available steps to remove any domestic obstacles that would otherwise impede the alien’s ability to return here,” DOJ lawyers stated in a court filing on Sunday. “Indeed, no other reading of ‘facilitate’ is tenable — or constitutional — here,” they continued.

Meanwhile, online users took to X to share their perspectives and more surfacing news on the debated issue.

“Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) just asked for a meeting with El Salvador President Bukele to pressure for the return of deported alien Kilmar Abrego Garcia from El Salvador’s prison. If Kilmar isn’t returned, Van Hollen says he’s going to El Salvador himself this week,” said one user. “I don’t remember this much uproar from the Democrats over American citizens who were being held hostage abroad and have since been returned home under the current administration,” said another user.

