CBP: 2 Women With U.S. Citizenship Arrested Following Attempt To Smuggle Children

A girl looks through bars as she arrives with her family at the El Chaparral crossing port to attend their appointment with US authorities at the US-Mexico border in Tijuana, Baja California State, Mexico, on June 5, 2024. (Photo by GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

3:46 PM – Monday, April 14, 2025

Two American citizens were arrested by U.S. Border Patrol agents on Tuesday after reportedly attempting to smuggle two unaccompanied minors into the United States.

The two female suspects, whose identities were not released, were arrested after driving into the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint near Westmorland, California.

“The vehicle was driven by a woman and another woman was in the front passenger seat. Additionally, two girls were asleep in the rear passenger seats,” the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) wrote in a press release.

The agency went on to explain that the driver had claimed to have been driving from Arizona to California, but “later admitted to having crossed into the United States from Mexico via the San Luis Port of Entry. After noting discrepancies in the driver’s story, an Indio Station Border Patrol agent assigned to the checkpoint referred the vehicle to secondary inspection.”

During the inspection, agents soon noticed that the children’s names and photos did not match their documents.

“Agents also learned the children were not related to the driver or passenger, and the driver did not know the children’s mother. Upon questioning, agents discovered the two children, ages 10 and 12, were unaccompanied minors from Mexico,” the release stated.

Both the female driver and the woman sitting in the passenger seat are now charged with “8 USC 1324 Alien Smuggling. The smuggler’s vehicle was seized as evidence.”

While addressing the media, Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino of the El Centro Sector emphasized that incidents of this nature represent how child trafficking usually starts.

“It’s almost unbearable to think about what heinous crimes await children who aren’t with their parents. The border environment has been rife with this type of activity over the past several years, however, the focus has now shifted, and heavy sentences await smugglers who hurt kids,” Bovino added. The two women’s identities were not released to the press.

