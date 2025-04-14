New Mexico Man Charged After Arson Attacks On Tesla Showroom, GOP Office: ‘Let This Be The Final Lesson’

Jamison Wagner, 40. (Photo via: Department of Justice)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:56 PM – Monday, April 14, 2025

A 40-year-old man in New Mexico has been charged after purportedly committing multiple arson attacks on a Tesla dealership and the Republican Party’s state headquarters in Albuquerque.

Jamison Wagner, 40, was arrested by FBI agents following the two arson incidents, which were both carried out using “homemade incendiary devices,” according to the Department of Justice.

The destruction carried out on the Tesla Albuquerque Showroom occurred on February 9th, in which “Two Tesla vehicles were involved in the fire, [and] one of which was significantly damaged.”

(Photo: DOJ)

(Photo: DOJ)

“Graffiti was spray-painted in red and black paint on the building and six other vehicles, including ‘Die Elon,’ ‘Tesla Nazi Inc,’ and ‘Die Tesla Nazi,’ along with swastika symbols,” the DOJ release explained.

The second attack took place on March 30th at the Republican Party’s New Mexico (RPNM) office.

In its press release, the DOJ noted that the fire “significantly damaged the front door and entry area.”

“Graffiti with the phrase ‘ICE=KKK’ was found on the south wall of the building,” it continued.

(Photo: DOJ)

(Photo: DOJ)

After examining surveillance footage and evidence from both of the incidents, “Investigators determined that both arsons involved the use of homemade incendiary devices utilizing glass containers and flammable liquids. The resulting investigation connected Wagner as a significant person of interest for both crime scenes. Among other links, Wagner’s physical description matches that of the suspect in the available surveillance footage.”

The evidence culminated in FBI and ATF agents obtaining a search warrant, which they executed on April 12th, finding multiple “assembled suspected incendiary devices,” along with “Materials for manufacturing additional incendiary devices,” and a “stencil bearing the phrase ‘ICE=KKK,’ consistent with graffiti found at the PRNM fire scene.”

Wagner is being charged with two counts of malicious damage or destruction of property by fire or explosives, and he “will remain in custody pending a detention hearing which has not been set. If convicted of the current charges, Wagner faces between five and 20 years in prison for each count,” the DOJ added.

“Let this be the final lesson to those taking part in this ongoing wave of political violence,” stated Attorney General Pam Bondi. “We will arrest you, we will prosecute you, and we will not negotiate. Crimes have consequences.”

Deputy Director Robert Cekada of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) stated: “A key suspect is now in custody thanks to the exceptional work of ATF’s Special Agents, certified fire investigators, and forensic specialists.”

“This arrest marks a critical step toward justice in the firebombing that targeted a Tesla dealership and the New Mexico Republican Party Headquarters. Our teams worked around the clock—collecting, analyzing, and connecting forensic evidence across both scenes. With the support of our local partners, the FBI, and the rapid work of ATF’s forensic lab, we were able to link the crimes, identify those responsible, and take swift action to protect the public. This is what ATF does best: we follow the evidence, we find the truth, and we bring offenders to justice,” Cekada added.

Moreover, FBI Director Kash Patel issued a statement as well.

“This arrest is part of the FBI’s aggressive efforts to investigate and hold accountable those who have targeted Tesla facilities in various states across the country,” Patel stated.

“Under Attorney General Bondi’s leadership, we will continue to locate and arrest those responsible for these acts of domestic terrorism, and the FBI will work with partners at the Department of Justice to ensure such lawbreakers face justice.”

