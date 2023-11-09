Fentanyl-Laced Letter Sent To Georgia Election Official

(Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

1:56 PM – Thursday, November 9, 2023

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffenspenger stated that a letter that contained fentanyl was sent to a Fulton County official.

Raffenspenger (R-Ga.) spoke to reporters on Thursday, stating that an official in Fulton County had received a letter in which the envelope contained fentanyl.

“Our number one priority is secure elections and protecting the men and women who secure our elections,” Raffensperger said in a press release. “We’re working with our state and federal partners to determine if any additional Georgia officials are being targeted. Domestic terrorists will not trample on our right to free and fair elections. Election officials should be free from fear and intimidation, which is why I’ve called on the General Assembly to increase penalties for election interference. We will work tirelessly to ensure that Georgia elections remain free, fair, and secure.”

A federal investigation has been launched into the incident and a motive is still unclear.

The incident comes after four election offices in Washington state were evacuated on Wednesday after receiving “suspicious” envelopes, including two that reportedly contained fentanyl.

According to an emailed news release from the Secretary of State’s Office, the elections offices were located in King County, which includes Seattle, Skagit, Spokane, and Pierce counties.

Officials announced that local, state, and federal agents were all investigating. No injuries or deaths have been reported.

Raffenspenger said that he believes both of the state’s incidents could be linked.

