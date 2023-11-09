House Oversight Committee Subpoenas Additional Hunter Biden Associates

Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, departs the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building and United States Courthouse on July 26, 2023 in Wilmington, Delaware. Biden pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges in a deal with prosecutors to avoid prosecution on an additional gun charge. However, the federal judge overseeing the case unexpectedly delayed Biden’s plea deal and deferred her decision until more information is put forth by both the prosecution and the defense. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

OAN’s Taylor Tinsley

2:22 PM – Thursday, November 9, 2023

The House Oversight Committee issued a slew of subpoenas to Hunter Biden associates.

Representative James Comer (R-Ky.) announced the committee issued an array of additional subpoenas to Biden associates to appear for depositions on Thursday.

On the receiving end of the subpoenas were the younger Biden’s’ business associates Eric Schwerin and Mervyn Yan, Hunter’s N.Y.C and China Art dealer George Bergès, and his art patron and major Democrat donor Elizabeth Naftali.

Other’s included Carol Fox, Joey Langston, John Hynansky and Jason Galanis.

In a statement Comer said, “The House Oversight Committee is leaving no stone unturned as we investigate President Joe Biden’s central role in his family’s domestic and international business dealings.”

The House Committee on Oversight delivered subpoenas to Hunter Biden, President Biden’s brother James Biden, and other associates connected to evidence they’ve obtained on Wednesday.

“A plethora of bank records, texts, emails, and a transcribed interview with Biden family associate Devon Archer all show the Biden’s and their business partners sold access to the highest levels of our government, including Joe Biden himself, to the detriment of America’s interests,” Chairman Comer added.

The House Oversight Committee identified two checks from James and Sara Biden to Joe Biden that were labeled as “loan repayments” and were funded by “laundered China money and domestic influence peddling schemes.”

Per financial records obtained by the committee, members of the Biden family and business associates created over 20 companies during Biden’s time as Vice President. Bank records show they obtained millions of dollars from foreign companies in Russia, China, Ukraine, Romania, and Kazakhstan.

Following the initial subpoenas an attorney for Hunter Biden said, “This is a yet another political stunt aimed at distracting from the glaring failure of Rep. Comer and his MAGA allies to prove a single one of their wild and now discredited conspiracies about the Biden family. Nevertheless, Hunter is eager to have the opportunity, in a public forum and at the right time, to discuss these matters with the Committee.”

