4 Washington Election Offices Evacuated After Receiving ‘Suspicious’ Envelopes, 2 Containing Fentanyl 

(Photo by JASON REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

6:04 PM – Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Four election offices in Washington state were evacuated after receiving “suspicious” envelopes, including two that reportedly contained fentanyl.

Four county elections offices in Washington were evacuated on Wednesday after receiving envelopes containing white powders. Two of which later tested positive for fentanyl while staff were processing ballots from Tuesday’s election.

According to an emailed news release from the Secretary of State’s Office, the elections offices were located in King County, which includes Seattle, Skagit, Spokane, and Pierce counties.

Officials announced that local, state, and federal agents were all investigating, and no injuries or deaths have been reported.

Secretary of State Steve Hobbs (D-Wash.) called the incidents “acts of terrorism to threaten our elections.”

“These incidents underscore the critical need for stronger protections for all election workers,” he stated.

According to reports, Renton police detective Robert Onishi verified that fentanyl was found in an envelope received by personnel at a King County elections office.

Additionally, Spokane Police Department spokesman Julie Humphreys said that fentanyl was similarly found in an envelope at the Spokane County Elections office as well.

However, according to Tacoma police spokesperson William Muse, the white powder that was found in another envelope by the Pierce County elections office in Tacoma appeared to be baking soda.

Muse also noted that there was a message inside one of the envelope that read, “something to the effect of stopping the election.”

However, “there was no candidate that was identified. There was no religious affiliated group identified. There was no political issue identified. It was just that vague statement,” he continued.

Due to the evacuation’s delays, King County was only able to provide results for 20,000 extra ballots on Wednesday, rather than the projected 50,000.

