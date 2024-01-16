Federal Appeals Court Denies Trump Petition Over Jack Smith Access To Twitter Feed

B| Former President Trump (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) F| Special Counsel Jack Smith (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

5:42 PM – Tuesday, January 16, 2024

A federal appeals court has rejected former President Donald Trump’s petition to block Special Counsel Jack Smith from accessing his X (Twitter) feed.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Courts of Appeals denied Trump’s request and denied any further review.

“Upon consideration of appellant’s petition for rehearing en banc, the response thereto, the amicus curiae brief filed by Electronic Frontier Foundation in support of rehearing en banc, and the absence of a request by any member of the court for a vote, it is ordered that the petition be denied,” the ruling states.

However, the 45th president may now request that the Supreme Court reviews the matter further.

Smith intends to utilize data from the cellphone that the former president used in the last few weeks of his presidency. Information from it would include when Trump’s phone was “unlocked and the Twitter application was open” on January 6th, 2021, among other things.

Unreleased court documents from August revealed that, in addition to the former president’s messages, Smith’s team also acquired location information and draft tweets.

In January and February, the company’s attorneys, now known as X Corp., made attempts to obstruct and postpone the endeavor. This led a federal judge to surmise that Elon Musk was “trying to align himself with Trump.”

However, the social media company was unable to prevail and was compelled to turn over a lengthy list of information pertaining to the “@realdonaldtrump” account, which included every tweet that was “created, drafted, favorited/liked, or retweeted.”

In addition, searches related to the 2020 election on the platform, devices used to access the account, IP addresses used to access the account, and a list of related accounts were turned over.

