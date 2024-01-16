FBI Discovers Cocaine On Firearm Pouch Owned By Hunter Biden, Prosecutors Say

Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, departs a House Oversight Committee meeting at Capitol Hill on January 10, 2024 in Washington, DC. The committee is meeting today as it considers citing him for Contempt of Congress. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

5:40 PM –Tuesday, January 16, 2024

Department of Justice (DOJ) prosecutors have announced that FBI investigators found cocaine powder on the pouch that held the gun Hunter Biden purchased in 2018.

In a court filing on Tuesday, Special Counsel David Weiss’s team revealed that FBI investigators retrieved Hunter Biden’s illegally purchased gun, tested it for drugs, and found “traces of cocaine.” Additionally, they urged the judge to reject Hunter Biden’s request to dismiss pending gun charges against him.

“In 2023, FBI investigators pulled sealed evidence from the state police vault to take photographs of the defendant’s firearm. After opening the evidence, FBI investigators observed a white powdery substance on the defendant’s brown leather pouch that had held the defendant’s firearm in October 2018,” the motion read. “Based on their training and experience, investigators believed that this substance was likely cocaine and that this evidence would corroborate the messages that investigators had obtained which showed the defendant buying and using drugs in October 2018. An FBI chemist subsequently analyzed the residue and determined that it was cocaine. To be clear, investigators literally found drugs on the pouch where the defendant had kept his gun,” the filing added.

President Joe Biden’s son formally entered a “not guilty” plea to three firearms charges back in October.

The gun in question is a “Colt Cobra revolver.” When Hunter purchased it in 2018, he falsely claimed in paperwork that he was sober. However, truthfully, he was still on hard drugs at the time.

Hunter was charged by Weiss with making false statements on a federal firearm form as well as possession of a firearm as a prohibited person. The three charges carry a maximum prison sentence of 25 years behind bars and a $250,000 fine.

