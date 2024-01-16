Ethics Complaint Filed Against Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Under Review

United States Supreme Court Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

5:36 PM – Tuesday, January 16, 2024

The Committee on Financial Disclosures in the Judicial Conference is investigating an ethics complaint against Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson of the Supreme Court for her financial declarations.

Jackson was accused in the lawsuit of “willfully failing to disclose” her husband’s malpractice consultant revenue for over ten years in disclosures. The conservative policy organization Center for Renewing America filed it last month with the Judicial Conference, which oversees the federal court system.

“Source of items of earned income earned by a spouse from any person which exceed $1,000 … except … if the spouse is self-employed in business or a profession, only the nature of such business or profession needs be reported,” the group wrote in a letter, referencing that federal judges are required to disclose the information.

The conference informed the organization on December 21st that the financial disclosures committee will consider their complaint and review it further. The Center for Renewing America recommended in a letter that Attorney General Merrick Garland be notified of any potential ethical breaches by the Judicial Conference.

“We are hopeful that the Judicial Conference takes a long, hard look at the ethics concerns surrounding Justice Jackson and ensures there is not a double standard for justices,” Center for Renewing America President Russ Vought said, according to Fox News.

“While the Left has made it a sport to attack the character of conservative Supreme Court justices, they’ve turned a blind eye to actual indiscretions and appearances of corruption actively happening,” he continued.

In the letter, Jackson revealed the identities of two malpractice consulting customers who gave her husband, Patrick Jackson, over $1,000 in 2011. However, the justice “repeatedly failed to disclose that her husband received income from medical malpractice consulting fees.” The organization pointed out that Jackson acknowledged in her modified 2020 disclosure form that she had “inadvertently omitted” her spouse’s income in some of her prior disclosure forms.

“Jackson has not even attempted to list the years for which her previously filed disclosures omitted her husband’s consulting income,” the letter stated. “Instead, in her admission of omissions on her 2020 amended disclosure form (filed in 2022), Justice Jackson provided only the vague statement that some of those past disclosures contained material omissions.”

Conservative Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito have also been the targets of recent ethics complaints leveled against them by congressional Democrats and left-leaning advocacy groups for their alleged “failure to reveal gifts and vacations received from GOP megadonors” like Federalist Society Co-Chairman Leonard Leo and Harlan Crow.

