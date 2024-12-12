FBI Informant Pleads Guilty To False Claims Of $10M Bribery Payments To Joe And Hunter Biden

US President Joe Biden (2nd L) walks with son Hunter Biden (R), grandson Beau and daughter-in-law Melissa Cohen Biden after having lunch in Nantucket, Massachusetts, on November 29, 2024. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

8:54 AM – Thursday, December 12, 2024

An FBI informant pleaded guilty to four federal charges Thursday for lying about a $10 million bribe that a Ukrainian businessman paid to then-Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter to “protect “ his firm from a corruption investigation.

Alexander Smirnov, 43, entered into a plea agreement with special counsel David Weiss and confessed to having created “a false and fictitious record” as part of a federal probe into the Bidens.

The “false and fictitious record” created by Smirnov also includes three counts of tax evasion.

The lies included the bribery allegation, which was memorialized in an FBI FD-1023 form in 2020 and released by Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) last year, and other aspects of Hunter Biden’s tenure on the board of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma.

Meanwhile, prosecutors would recommend a sentence of between 48 and 72 months in prison, one year of supervised release and roughly $675,000 in restitution, the documents indicate.

However, Smirnov faces up to six years in prison, one year of supervised release and must pay $675,502 in restitution, in accordance with the plea deal filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

