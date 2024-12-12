N.J. Congressman Theorizes ‘Unexplained’ Drones Could Be From Iran, Pentagon Rejects Claim

(L) US Representative Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ) speaks during the second day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, July 16, 2024. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images) / (R) Pentagon Deputy Spokesperson Sabrina Singh holds a press briefing at the Pentagon. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

10:35 AM – Thursday, December 12, 2024

A GOP congressman from New Jersey asserted on Wednesday that a mothership moored off the East Coast is launching the slew of mysterious drones over the Garden State and New York, purportedly coming from Iran.

Pentagon officials soon chimed in to reject his theory, yet they did not offer any other explanations as to why New Jersey residents and a handful of New Yorkers have reported seeing unexplained drones flying around their homes.

GOP Representative Jeff Van Drew (R-N.J.) said on Fox News on Wednesday morning that the drones “very possibly could be” from Iran, citing certain unnamed sources.

“I’m going to tell you the real deal. Iran launched a mothership that contains these drones,” Van Drew said. “It’s off the East Coast of the United States of America. They’ve launched drones.” “These drones should be shot down,” he added, noting that “the military is on full alert with this.”

Van Drew’s assertions were later refuted by the Pentagon, which claimed there is “no evidence” that the drones are owned by a foreign enemy. However, the Pentagon provided no explanation whatsoever as to why the drones are being witnessed throughout the two states.

Van Drew, on the other hand, later defended his remarks, writing to President Biden to urge him to act while reportedly providing “circumstantial evidence” to back up his theory.

“We have information that a sea-based Iranian drone mothership is currently missing from port, and that its embarkation timeline would align with the appearance of the New Jersey Drones,” he wrote the president in a letter obtained by Agudath Israel of America news.

He went on to explain that Iran has a “sophisticated” drone technology collaboration with China and that the country has previously sailed ships close to the U.S.

“And of course, it is the policy of the Iranian government to bring about the destruction of the United States of America. While I remain open to alternate explanations, I have not been presented a single credible, cohesive narrative except for that Iran is controlling these drones,” Van Drew wrote.

Van Drew’s eye-opening claim comes after U.S. officials in the Biden administration have repeatedly told Americans that drones are not a real threat, despite the FBI’s own admission that they don’t know what they are, how to stop them, or who is responsible for them. FBI Director Christopher Wray just resigned from his position this week.

For weeks, residents of New Jersey and some in New York have been perplexed by the giant drones’ enigmatic arrays of flashing lights and seemingly aimless movements as they fly across the night skies.

Numerous objects have occasionally been seen flying in formation, and they have also started to appear in various locations throughout New York.

According to New Jersey Assemblywoman Dawn Fantasia, who participated in a legislative briefing with the State Police on Wednesday, the very first sightings were recorded on November 18th and have persisted every night since.

Fantasia says that the sightings have been recorded from sunrise to sunset, with up to 180 reports occasionally being received in a single night. 49 sightings were recorded last Sunday alone, primarily in New Jersey but a handful in New York as well.

Additionally, their technology seems to be very advanced. Governor Phil Murphy of New Jersey clarified that the drones “go dark” if authorities start attempting to track them.

According to officials, the drones can travel at least 15 miles per hour, have a diameter of roughly six feet, and can remain in the air for up to seven hours at a time.

“To state that there is no known or credible threat is incredibly misleading, and I informed all officials of that sentiment,” Fantasia wrote on X.

The U.S. Coast Guard appears to have the most power to step in, and the FBI is spearheading the investigation alongside the Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness. State Police lack the capacity to intercept them in the air.

According to intelligence, Iran recently struck a deal with China “to purchase drones, motherships, and technology,” and the mothership carrying them landed off the east coast “about a month ago,” according to Representative Van Drew (R-N.J.).

“We’ve got to get them down,” Van Drew asserted. “Right now, they’re probably extracting information. This is a clear and present danger to the United States and our president elect, and this is a serious business.”

There have been many theories regarding the drones’ origins, ranging from top-secret experimental military technology run by the U.S. government itself to Chinese spy operations to Iran operations.

Following a briefing with state lawmakers on the issue on Wednesday, state Senator Doug Steinhardt (R-N.J.) stated, “I want to believe, but,” in response to U.S. military officials’ insistence that the drones are allegedly not theirs or conducting any covert activities.

However, Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Sigh still reiterated that the drones are not due to Iranian influence.

“There is no Iranian ship off the coast of the United States, and there’s no so-called ‘mothership’ launching drones toward the United States,” Singh claimed.

