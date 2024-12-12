Trump Rings Opening Bell At NYSE With Melania And Daughters, Framed By Time ‘Person Of The Year’ Cover

President-elect Donald Trump rings the opening bell on the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on December 12, 2024 in New York City. Trump was invited to the Exchange after being named TIME’s “Person of the Year” for the second time. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

7:59 AM – Thursday, December 12, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange Thursday vowing to make the American economy great again and showed praise for his wife, Melania, as a “great” and “popular” first lady.

Advertisement

The 47th president stood in front of his 2024 TIME “Person of the Year” cover with Melania and his two daughters, Ivanka and Tiffany. He thanked the NYSE for allowing him the privilege to ring the bell along with his wife and vowed to bring the economy back to where it was during his first term at the White House.

“We’re going to have a tremendous run. We have to straighten out some problems, some big problems in the world. When we left, we didn’t have any of these problems. We didn’t have Russia, with Ukraine. We didn’t have Israel, October 7. We didn’t have the Afghanistan disaster,” Trump said. “We had no inflation, and we had a very strong economy. And we’re going to do that again, but I think we’re going to even up it, because now we have experience that we didn’t have.”

The ringing of the bell signifies the start or closing of the trading day at the world’s largest stock exchange, and is considered a major honor. The act has historically been reserved for company executives celebrating an initial public offering or other major corporate milestones.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!