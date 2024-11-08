EU May Shift from Russian to U.S. Gas Imports Following Trump’s Victory, Says European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

US President Donald Trump shakes hands with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

5:06 PM – Friday, November 8, 2024

Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, told reporters on Friday that the European Union (EU) is now considering replacing Russian LNG imports for American LNG imports, following Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential win.

Von der Leyen “gives political guidance to the Commission, calls and chairs meetings of the college of the Commissioners, leads the Commission’s work in implementing EU policies, takes part in G7 meetings, [and] contributes to major debates both in the European Parliament and between EU governments in the Council of the European Union,” according to the EU’s official website.

“We still get a lot of LNG from Russia, and why not replace it [with] American LNG, which is cheaper for us and brings down our energy prices,” said von der Leyen.

She also said that when 47th President-elect Donald Trump returns to office as president of the United States in January, the EU will approach trade policies by engaging, examining shared interests, and negotiating.

“Common interests are, for example—this is one topic that we touched upon, I would not say discuss—it’s the whole topic of LNG,” she told reporters in Budapest.

Since the Russian-Ukrainian war commenced in 2022, the European Union has already slightly increased its purchases of American LNG, but it hasn’t been able to fully cut its energy connection with Moscow.

Additionally, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz emphasized that there can be areas of agreement with Trump’s successor in the U.S. government.

“From this point of view, I think the foundations are there for developing a common policy,” Scholz told a press conference in Budapest after leaders’ talks.

