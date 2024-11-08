Report: Justice Sonia Sotomayor Faces Growing Calls To Step Down Before Trump’s Presidency

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor speaks during a private service for retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor in the Great Hall of the Supreme Court on December 18, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jacquelyn Martin-Pool/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

3:37 PM – Friday, November 8, 2024

Democrats are reportedly discussing whether to call on Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor to immediately resign in an effort to avoid her replacement potentially being made under President-elect Donald Trump, Politico reported.

This comes after Democrats lost their Senate majority to Republicans in the 2024 elections, which according to one Democrat Senator, caused discussion over whether to initiate an immediate replacement of Sotomayor, 70, during their remaining two months in control of their chamber.

The concerns have continued to grow after the possibility of Trump appointing someone to fill her seat, should it becomes vacant during his presidency, are becoming more of a reality.

However, with the former president set to take office in January, any supporters of a quick turnaround replacement have a short window to act.

“She can sort of resign conditionally on someone being appointed to replace her,” a Democrat senator told Politico Playbook. “But she can’t resign, conditioned on a specific person. What happens if she resigns and the nominee to replace her isn’t confirmed, and the next president fills the vacancy?”

The Democrat also said that there are two concerns about the idea. Confirming a new justice under Congress’ already packed schedule and whether any members would be willing to go on the record against Sotomayor.

However, supporters of the idea would have to guarantee enough Senate votes to ensure a quick confirmation before Trump takes office, which could hit a wall from members such as retiring Senator Joe Manchin (I-W.Va.), if they do not support the replacement.

Those discussing a potential replacement for Sotomayor are already looking at D.C. Circuit Judge J. Michelle Childs, who was appointed by former President Barack Obama in 2009.

