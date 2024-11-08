Gov. Walz: Minnesota Will ‘Stand Up’ Against Donald Trump’s ‘Hateful Agenda’

(L-R) Democratic vice presidential nominee, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Second gentleman Doug Emhoff, Ella Emhoff and Cole Emhoff (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:24 PM – Friday, November 8, 2024

Failed Democrat vice presidential candidate Tim Walz vowed to protect Minnesota from President-elect Donald Trump’s “hateful agenda,” in his own words, during a Friday speech.

Advertisement

Governor Walz (D-Minn.) spoke at a Eagan, Minnesota, high school auditorium, where he reflected on the presidential race and questioned why so many Americans would vote for Trump.

“It’s hard to understand why so many of our fellow citizens, people who we have fought so long and hard for, wound up choosing the other path,” Walz stated. “It’s hard to reckon with what that path looks like for the next four years.”

“The other side spent a lot of time campaigning and talking about and promising that they would leave things up to the states. Well, I’m willing to take them at their word for that,” Walz continued. “The moment they try and bring a hateful agenda in this state, I’m going to stand ready to stand up and fight.”

Walz also acknowledged the over 1.5 million Minnesotans who supported Trump, adding that he needs to “swallow a bit of pride,” and foster an environment for “everyone to be heard.”

“I will say and acknowledge this: about one and a half million of our fellow Minnesotans voted for the other side in this election,” he stated. “And while there might not be a place in our state for the most extreme elements of that agenda, there should be a place in our politics for everyone to be heard.”

“I think we ought to swallow, and this is me in this, as I’m speaking about myself, swallow a little bit of pride and look a little harder to find common ground with our neighbors who didn’t vote like we did in this election,” Walz added.

Walz thanked Vice President Kamala Harris for choosing him as her running mate, and expressed his gratitude for all he learned while on the campaign trail.

“Maybe when we get a little break from this campaign that we’re in, we’ll be able to look at each other and see not enemies but neighbors, and maybe we’ll be able to sit down over coffee or a Diet Mountain Dew and just talk, talk about our kids, talk about the lives we want to build for them,” Walz added. “Talk about the things that really matter: how we treat each other, how we look out for each other, and how we support each other in difficult times.”

Walz’s second term as Minnesota’s governor is set to end in 2027.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!