Elon Musk And Javier Milei Meet In Texas, Speak About Boost Of Free Markets

Argentinian President Javier Milei Meets Elon Musk In Austin AUSTIN, TEXAS – APRIL 12: (EDITOR’S NOTE: This Handout image was provided by a third-party organization and may not adhere to Getty Images’ editorial policy) President of Argentina Javier Milei (L) poses for a picture next to TESLA’s Co-founder and Director Elon Musk (R) at Gigafactory Texas on April 12, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Presidencia de la Nación Argentina/Handout/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

9:42 AM – Saturday, April 13, 2024

Space X CEO Elon Musk and Argentinian President Javier Milei have met in Texas and spoke about working together to promote free markets and potential lithium projects.

President Javier Milei’s chief spokesperson said that during their visit to Tesla’s Austin headquarters, the two talked about a range of issues, including the need to boost declining birth rates globally and the pursuit of technological advancement while upholding “liberty.”

Musk has previously expressed his admiration for Milei’s unabashed support of private enterprise as well as his distaste for what he considers to be socialist excesses.

Gerardo Werthein, Argentina’s new ambassador to the U.S., said that Musk and Milei also talked about lithium, an ultra-light metal that is essential for the rechargeable batteries that will power future electric car fleets.

“We talked about the investment opportunities in Argentina in lithium… We’re very committed not only to exporting raw materials but also to adding value,” said Werthein. “(Musk) said he wants to help Argentina.”

According to the statement from Milei’s spokesman, Manuel Adorni, Milei also offered his support for the dispute over Musk’s social media platform X.

Following Musk’s declaration that he would restore X accounts that the judge had ordered blocked, a Brazilian Supreme Court judge launched an investigation into the billionaire last Sunday.

