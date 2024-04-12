Denver To Defund Police, Fire Dept In Order To Fund Services And Housing For Illegal ‘Newcomers’

(L-R) Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-CO), Rep. Brittany Pettersen (D-CO), Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) and Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) hold a news conference at the U.S. Capitol January 18, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

6:20 PM – Friday, April 12, 2023

Denver intends to defund its police force and fire department in order to better support those illegally entering the U.S. through a program that provides a monthly debit card based on family size, free housing, “access to language instruction, career pathway explorations, industry-recognized credential training, and work-based learning opportunities.”

“The program also includes access to language instruction, career pathway explorations, industry-recognized credential training and work-based learning opportunities,” according to Denver Democrat Mayor Mike Johnston (D-Colo.).

Denver, the capital of Colorado and a “sanctuary city,” declared on Wednesday that it will spend $89.9 million on assistance for illegal foreigners entering the country. This amount will come from approximately $45 million in public programs and services.

The Denver Police Department verified to The Daily Caller outlet that its department will lose $8.4 million of its operating budget.

Denver surpassed all other cities in 2023 in terms of the number of illegal aliens arriving per capita, with over 40,000 arriving in that year alone, bringing the overall number of illegal immigrants to almost 710,000, as reported by NBC News. Denver aims to spend over $100 million on comparable expenses this year after spending over $42 million on housing and medical care for these migrants last year.

According to the city, the Denver Fire Department will also see a $2.5 million cut of its overall operating expenditures.

“Proud of our city for welcoming those most in need. Proud of our city teams who found ways to minimize budget without major impacts,” Johnson posted on X (Twitter).

According to 9 News, Denver will continue to hold training for aspiring police officers and firefighters, but at least one of them will have to be held at the airport, which is covering the associated costs. To minimize costs, the 911 operators in the city might also see a pay reduction.

Fox 31 Denver reported that the following are among the additional budget cuts: 2.2% to the Sheriff’s Department; 1.9% to the Department of Public Health and Environment; 2.4% to the office of Public Safety Executive Director Armando Saldate III, and 3.8% to the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure.

Democrat Congressman Johnston praised the revised proposal on Wednesday, arguing that it was the best way to address budget deficits and give services to those who are undocumented. He addressed the illegal immigrants as “newcomers.”

“After more than a year of facing this crisis together, Denver finally has a sustainable plan for treating our newcomers with dignity while avoiding the worst cuts to city services,” Johnston said. “So many times we were told that we couldn’t be compassionate while still being fiscally responsible. Today is proof that our hardest challenges are still solvable, and that together we are the ones who will solve them.” “Individuals arriving in Denver after April 10 will be provided a short-term stay at a congregate site along with assistance securing onward travel to another destination. Newcomers who choose to remain in Denver may utilize available local and community support,” the press release concluded.

However, the release failed to mention the cutbacks of its police force, firefighters, and more.

