Sydney Knife Attacker Shot Dead After Killing 6, Injuring Others Including 9-Month-Old

People are led out from the Westfield Shopping Centre where multiple people were stabbed in Sydney, Saturday, April 13, 2024. A man stabbed six people to death at the busy Sydney shopping center Saturday before he was fatally shot, police said. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

11:10 AM – Saturday, April 13, 2024

Six people have died and multiple others are in critical condition after a stabbing attack at a mall in Sydney, Australia.

On Saturday, police fatally shot a man after he went on a stabbing rampage, causing the deaths of six people and injuring others, including a nine-month-old baby.

According to New South Wales Police Commissioner Anthony Cooke, at approximately 3:20 p.m. local time, the attacker entered the Westfield Bondi Junction mall and “caused harm” to approximately nine people by stabbing them with “was most likely a knife.”

Reports stated that a 9-month-old baby was “transported to Sydney Children’s Hospital with a pediatric stab wound.”

Cooke said that an inspector stationed nearby was directed to the offender’s location.

He continued to state that the offender turned, and the officer shot him as she was pursuing him from behind.

“She took action, saving a range of people’s lives,” he added.

According to Cook, the suspect’s motives were not clear, but he acted alone and there was no continuing threat.

NSW Ambulance Assistant Commissioner Brent Armitage said two other people had been transported to hospitals across Sydney, and their condition is currently unknown.

A man carrying a long knife was seen sprinting through the mall in surveillance footage. Local media reported chaos as some customers ran away and others tried to stop the man. Hundreds of people were evacuated.

Reports also said that a man outside the mall helped a baby after the mother was stabbed.

“The mom came over with the baby and threw it at me; with this hole in the baby, it looked pretty bad,” he said.

After being taken to the hospital, the 9-month-old girl, named Harriet, underwent emergency surgery to treat her injuries.

Australia’s Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, called the attack “a horrific act of violence that indiscriminately targeted innocent people.”

“The nation offers our deepest condolences and sympathies to all those who are grieving for someone they have lost. And we send our strength to those who have been injured,” he said.

The incident marked the deadliest mass killing in Australia’s largest city, since 11 people died in an arson attack at Quakers Hill Nursing Home in 2011.

