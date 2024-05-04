Elementary School Teacher Arrested For ‘Making Out’ With 5th-Grader

(Photo via; ST. CROIX COUNTY)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

4:15 PM – Saturday, May 4, 2024

A 24-year-old elementary school teacher in Wisconsin was arrested after she was reportedly caught “making out” with a fifth-grade student.

The student’s mother overheard her son speaking to the teacher on the phone, which led to the discovery of Madison Bergmann’s alleged abuse of the 11-year-old boy, according to CBS News Minnesota.

The boy’s father allegedly stormed into River Crest Elementary School with printouts of their conversations after the victim’s parents allegedly discovered texts between the two.

Messages from Bergmann purportedly discussing several encounters in the classroom during lunch or after school were included in the insane text chain.

According to the charging documents, she is also accused of telling the child how much she enjoyed his touching and “making out.”

The charges state that police also discovered a folder in her bag that had the victim’s name and contained numerous handwritten notes discussing how much they had kissed.

In one of the letters, Bergmann allegedly wrote, “One of my cousins is in the 5th grade, and I can’t imagine a man talking to her like we talk. I know we have a special relationship, and I do love you more than anyone in the world, but I have to be the adult here and stop.”

The length of the abuse is unknown, but Bergmann informed investigators that she received the boy’s mother’s phone number in December when the boy’s family took him and what they believed to be a cherished teacher to the Afton Alps for winter break.

Her social media accounts indicate that she got engaged to her longtime boyfriend in the same month.

The document states that Bergmann claimed her right to an attorney when the police questioned her about their text exchanges.

The Hudson School District informed parents the same day as the arrest that she had been placed on administrative leave and was not permitted to speak with any district employees, parents, or students.

“Learning about a school staff member and alleged inappropriate conduct that breaches trust is deeply troubling for all of us,” the message states.

Bergmann faces one count of first-degree child sexual assault and was released on a $25,000 signature bond and is not allowed on school property or at school events. Her next court appearance is scheduled for May 30th.

