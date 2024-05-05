Group Of Migrants Arrive On Board A 30-Foot Sailboat On Hollywood Beach

STOCK IMAGE (Photo by KARIM SAHIB/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Elizabeth Volberding

9:16 AM – Sunday, May 5, 2024

Authorities launched an investigation following reports of two migrant landings at Hollywood Beach, Florida, in which dozens of migrants were fleeing off boats within hours of each other.

Many law enforcement agencies are investigating a beach in Broward County, after a sailboat washed up on shore early on Saturday morning transporting migrants.

Hollywood Police Officers were dispatched to the vicinity of Coolidge Street and Hollywood Beach at approximately 7:40 a.m. in response to a migrant landing.

After the migrants arrived and left the area, cameras caught the roughly 30-foot sailboat parked on the beach, according to the police.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Border Patrol are supporting the investigation overall as well as the search of the area.

Video shared to social media depicts three individuals struggling on their way out of the sailboat.

Witnesses claimed to have seen the group when they were on the beach close to Coolidge Street.

“The sun came up, and them boys came up,” a beachgoer said to reporters.

“We thought that something crashed or something, and 10 people jumped from [the] boat,” explained another beachgoer. “We asked, ‘Do you need help?’ They don’t speak with us.”

Witnesses dialed 9-1-1. Deputies from the Broward Sheriff’s Office searched the area for migrants, while agents from U.S. Customs and Border Protection also showed up to look into the matter.

Some beachgoers expressed their belief that the migrants may have originated in Haiti.

“I’m not shocked. It’s not the first time,” said a beachgoer. “I don’t blame them for coming here.”

Despite workers’ best efforts, the vessel is still off the coast as of late Saturday night.

Department of Homeland Security officials have stated that the investigation is still ongoing and have not stated if they have anyone in custody.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

