4 Bodies Found In Search For Australian, U.S Surfers Who Vanished In Mexico

OAN’s Abril Elfi

2:29 PM – Saturday, May 4, 2024

Authorities in Baja California, Mexico, have revealed that a fourth body has been found in a 50-foot-deep well where the bodies of two Australians and one American surfer were discovered.

Mexican officials have not officially confirmed that that the three bodies found in a well hole last week are Georgia resident Jack Carter Rhoad, 30, and Australian brothers Callum, 33, and Jake Robinson, 30.

However, two news outlets, Border Report and FOX 5 San Diego, citing a source in the Baja California Attorney General’s office, say the dead bodies are those of the three missing surfers.

When they were reported missing last Saturday, it was thought that they were camped out at a well-known surf spot called La Bocana in the stunning Mexican countryside, roughly 50 miles south of San Diego.

All three of the suspects are said to have had drugs on them when they were apprehended by Mexican authorities, and one of the suspects is said to have had one of the tourists’ phones when she was arrested.

Jesús Gerardo Garcia Cota, also known as El Kekas, his partner Ari Gisel García Cota, and Cristian Alejandro Garcia, Jesus’ brother, were later taken into custody by the police.

Local news blogs Talk Baja and Zeta Tijuana report that upon their arrest, all of them had methamphetamine and other illegal drugs on them.

Along with the drugs, Ari Gisel Garcia Cota, 23, was purportedly taken into custody with one of the surfer’s phones.

According to officials, the owner of the ranch who was reported missing two weeks ago was identified as the fourth body. The attorney general said that he owned the property where the bodies were found.

The trio were sharing their trip on social media up until last Saturday, when the posts abruptly stopped and they failed to show up at an Airbnb.

