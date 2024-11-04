Early Voting Data ‘A Little Scary’ For Kamala Harris, Warns Ex-Obama Strategist Jim Messina

US President Barack Obama speaks as Organizing for Action head Jim Messina (L) looks on during an Organizing for Action dinner on March 13, 2013 at the St. Regis Hotel in Washington, DC. (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

9:16 AM – Monday, November 4, 2024

Jim Messina, who was the campaign manager for Barack Obama in 2012, warned that the early voting data could be a red flag for Vice President Kamala Harris amid reports of early voting turnout for Republicans.

Advertisement

“The early vote numbers are a little scary,” Messina conceded on MSNBC’s “Inside with Jen Psaki” Sunday, later revealing that the results have caused several of “my friends to call me panicking.” “Republicans didn’t do what they did last time,” Messina added. “Last time, Trump said don’t early vote so they didn’t. Republicans do have an advantage in early vote numbers. When the early votes come in, it’s going to look a little bit different than 2020 and that’s scary.”

However, Messina stated that Democrats are pleased with the early turnout of two key voting blocs, women and young voters, which are categories that the Harris campaign is relying on.

“Women voters make up 55% of the early voters and in the past 10 days, young voters in these battleground states are coming out in what looks to be, for early votes, historic numbers,” he said.

Early voting has usually favored Democrats in the past, but both parties have pleaded for voters to cast ballots ahead of time in this election, and the emphasis on early voting has had a major effect.

New numbers released in Nevada, a key swing state, show historic early-voting numbers for Republicans, who lead Democrats by about 5% in the early vote which ended in person on Friday.

The estimated 49,000 vote advantage that Republicans had over Democrats at the end of the week is a stark contrast from 2020, when Democrats ended early voting with a 43,000-vote advantage.

“Republicans are kicking our a** at early voting,” Nevada Democratic Congresswoman Dina Titus said during a Harris rally in North Las Vegas. “We cannot let that happen.”

Meanwhile, in Georgia, Republicans are feeling confident that the state’s record-setting early voting numbers will favor Trump.

A source that has followed the Trump campaign told the New York Post Sunday that in four swing states – Arizona, North Carolina, Nevada and Pennsylvania, “Democrats have more than 1.4 million voters who voted before Election Day in 2020 or 2022 but have not voted yet and many not having even requested a mail ballot,” the outlet reported.

“This appears to be the first time Republicans have ever clinched the early vote in North Carolina,” the New York Post reported.

Additionally, Democrats have been leading in early voting in battleground Pennsylvania, Republicans are reportedly better positioned than they were in 2020, according to the New York Post.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts













Advertisements below

Share this post!