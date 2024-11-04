Hochul Characterizes Republican Voters As ‘Anti-American’ And ‘Anti-Women,’ Sparking Backlash

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton raises the hand of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul during the 2022 New York State Democratic Convention at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel on February 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

9:38 AM – Monday, November 4, 2024

New York Governor Kathy Hochul recently characterized New Yorkers who vote for Republican House candidates as “anti-American” and “anti-women.”

Hochul’s (D-N.Y.) comments came during a Saturday appearance on MSNBC, which outraged Republican lawmakers and everyday Americans.

“If you’re voting for these Republicans in New York, you are voting for someone who supports Donald Trump and you’re anti-women, you’re anti-abortion and basically you’re anti-American,” Hochul stated.

“You just trashed American values and what our country is all about – over and over,” she continued.

Republican lawmakers and party leaders sharply responded to Hochul’s remarks, calling Hochul a “disgrace,” and pointing out that the New York Governor is characterizing half of American voters as “Anti-American.”

“She’s smearing at least one half of American voters and all Trump voters,” stated Republican chairman Ed Cox.

“Kathy Hochul is an embarrassment to our state – completely incoherent and incapable of leading. Attacking New Yorkers who support President Trump as un-American? She previously told New Yorkers who didn’t agree with her to move to Florida. I’m shocked her favorables are so low,’” stated Representative Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.).

“It’s shameful and wrong and shows exactly how much of a partisan hack Kathy Hochul really is. She must be voted out in November of 2026, but only after Republicans hold the House thanks to our New York GOP delegation,” he continued.

Additionally, Democrat strategist and former Representative Max Rose argued that Hochul’s negative comments hurt Democrats more, leading to speculation that Hochul is attempting to seek a cabinet position in a potential Harris administration.

“This is about as helpful as a severe migraine. It’s never a good thing to identify a large segment of voters as un-American,” he stated.

“Kathy Hochul doesn’t represent a majority of Democrats – anywhere,” Rose continued.

A recently released Siena College Poll reveals that only 36% of New Yorkers viewed Hochul favorably, while 51% had a negative outlook of the current New York Governor. Hochul’s re-election bid is set for 2026, barring a potential cabinet position should Harris win the imminent presidential election.

