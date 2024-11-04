Daughter Of NFL Legend Jim Brown Endorses Trump: ‘Trump Was Doing A Lot For Black People’

American football player Jim Brown sits on the bench during a game, wearing his helmet and uniform for the Cleveland Browns, circa 1960. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

8:58 AM – Monday, November 4, 2024

Kimberly Brown, the daughter of the late NFL legend, Jim Brown, recently announced her endorsement of former President Donald Trump after witnessing Trump’s support for the Black community and women’s-rights during his first term.

“My dad went to go meet with President-elect Trump, and when my dad went to go meet with the president-elect, that really opened up my eyes,” she began. “I stayed neutral for about a year within his presidency, and after that… I came out as a Trump supporter because I saw the moves that Donald Trump was making.”

Prior to his passing, Jim Brown met with former President Trump in the Oval Office during Trump’s first term, a move that Brown defended after receiving backlash from even taking a meeting with Trump.

“This is the President of the United States. He allowed me to be invited to his territory, he treated us beautifully, and he shared some thoughts, and he will be open to talking when I get back to him. That’s the best he could do for me,” Jim Brown previously stated following his visit.

“Within the first 100 days, he gave us our religious right with an executive order,” Kimberly Brown stated. “I saw that he was defunding Planned Parenthood, the No. 1 killer of Black lives. He created the First Step Act, signed that in for prison reform. My father consulted on the First Step Act. School choice, record-breaking HBCU funding, so I saw that Trump was doing a lot for Black people.”

Brown is also a professional athlete herself, and has been a staunch defender of Title IX protections for female athletes, following in her fathers activist footsteps.

“I play tackle football. I don’t want to be on the field with a man wearing a wig, taking hormones, taking hits,” she continued. “That’s already going to affect me physically with injuries. I’m already susceptible to CTE, to concussions, and for a 300-pound man to go against me, that’s going to put me at risk and is going to put other girls and women at risk, as well as the mental trauma of them coming into our safe spaces.”

“It’s unfair. They’re taking away opportunities. They’re taking away funding. They’re taking away women’s rights,” she added. “And Title IX was to protect us. Title IX was to give us a fair, equal playing field and not to be discriminated against. This is not similar. This is a whole other sex coming into our sport and taking over, and I don’t understand how the Biden-Harris administration is pushing this agenda.”

