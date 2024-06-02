Donald Trump’s Campaign Raises Over $200M In 3 Days

Supporters cheer as US President Donald Trump arrives to deliver remarks at a Keep America Great rally in Las Vegas, Nevada, on February 21, 2020. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

5:20 PM – Sunday, June 2, 2024

Donald Trump’s campaign has raised over $200 million since the president was found guilty of 34 felonies by a Manhattan jury last Thursday.

On Sunday, the president’s son Eric Trump announced on “Sunday Morning Futures” on Fox News that since the president’s verdict was announced, his campaign has raised over $200 million.

In small dollar donations, the Trump campaign raised just over $70 million.

“And [Lara] said, just in terms of small dollar, we’re well over $70 million. This is $21 donations, $43 donations, right, small dollar donations,” Eric said. “If you add the large dollar donations to it, you’re over $200 million,” he continued.

The campaign was able to surpass the $200 million mark largely in thanks to Israeli-American Miriam Adelson. She is the wife of the late casino magnate Sheldon Adelson. According to The Forward, a Jewish outlet, she reportedly pledged $100 million to the Republican’s campaign.

