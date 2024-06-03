Claudia Sheinbaum Becomes First Woman Elected President Of Mexico

Mexico’s presidential candidate for Morena party Claudia Sheinbaum celebrates following the results of the general election at Zocalo Square in Mexico City, on June 3, 2024. Claudia Sheinbaum was set to be elected Mexico’s first woman president, exit polls showed, a milestone in a country with a history of gender-based violence. (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images)

8:19 AM – Monday, June 3, 2024

Claudia Sheinbaum made history on Sunday becoming the first female elected President for Mexico.

Sheinbaum, a climate scientist and former Mexico City mayor, received 58.3% and 60.7% of the vote, according to a statistical sample used to conduct the quick count.

Opposing candidate Xóchitl Gálvez, also a woman, had between 26.6% and 28.6% of the vote, and Jorge Álvarez Máynez had between 9.9% and 10.8% of the vote, the National Electoral Institute’s president reported.

Sheinbaum addressed supporters, saying, “For the first time in 200 years of our republic, I will become the first woman president…but as I’ve said in other occasions, I don’t make it alone. We’ve all made it, with our heroines who gave us our homeland, with our mothers, our daughters and our granddaughters.”

Current and outgoing President Andrés Manuel López Obrador praised Sheinbaum’s historic win in a video released early Monday.

“I congratulate Claudia Sheinbaum, who came out as the victor, with a wide margin. It will be the first female president of Mexico in 200 years,” he said.

“The president [Sheinbaum] possibly got the most votes in our country’s history,” he added.

The 61-year-old Shinebaum will begin her six-year term starting October 1st.

“I will become the first woman president of Mexico,” Sheinbaum said at a downtown hotel in Mexico City, shortly after she was projected to win the election.

“I don’t make it alone. We’ve all made it, with our heroines who gave us our homeland, with our mothers, our daughters and our granddaughters,” she added. “We have demonstrated that Mexico is a democratic country with peaceful elections.”

Sheinbaum will carry on outgoing President Manuel López Obrador’s legacy, after he hand-picked her as his successor.

Sheinbaum is another leftist, who has spoken against economic inequality and supports government intervention for society.

