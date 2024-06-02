Chad Daybell Sentenced To Death For Killings Of 1st Wife and 2nd Wife’s Children

(Photo via; Rexberg Police Department)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

5:08 PM – Sunday, June 2, 2024

Idaho doomsday murderer Chad Daybell has been sentenced to death for killing his first wife and his second wife’s children.

On Saturday, Daybell was sentenced to the death penalty after jurors found him guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the slayings of his first wife, Tammy Daybell, and her children Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16.

He was also found guilty of insurance fraud and sentenced to 15 years for each count.

The Tammy Douglas Daybell Foundation thanked “everyone who put in countless hours of work to get where we are today: law enforcement, the prosecution, the media, and all of you who watched and listened to the trial and prayed for us.”

“We are grateful for the relationships we have created through this horrible time and the support and love we were able to give each other,” the foundation said in a statement released Saturday. “We can all start to heal from the terrible losses we have suffered. We will miss Tammy every single day of our lives, but we have some comfort knowing we will see her again.”

Prosecutors had stated during the trial that Daybell was someone who was infatuated with apocalyptic thoughts who called people “zombies” and “dark spirits.”

In June of 2020, the bodies of the children were found on Daybell’s property. Authorities believe he hid them between September of 2019 and June of 2020.

Tammy Daybell had died in 2019, only weeks before Chad married his second wife, Lori Vallow.

Tammy’s death had been considered to be from natural causes until an autopsy revealed she was killed by asphyxiation in a homicide.

Chad and Vallow were charged with murder and grand theft by deception in 2021, following the passing of Vallow’s two youngest children.

They were also accused of conspiring to commit first-degree murder and insurance fraud in relation to Tammy’s passing.

After being found guilty in the previous year, Vallow was given multiple life sentences without the chance of parole.

The case began in 2019 when family members grew concerned that they had not seen or talked to the children, and police began looking for them in November.

Chad and Vallow were charged by the authorities with lying to them and not helping with the investigation into the children’s disappearance.

Joshua was adopted and had special needs. They had initially told officers that he was in Arizona visiting a family friend, but police found that to be a lie.

The couple traveled to Hawaii and abruptly left Rexburg. After Vallow neglected to turn over the children to Idaho authorities, police in Hawaii arrested her in February 2020.

According to court records, Tylee was burned alive in a fire pit, and Joshua was buried in a pet cemetery.

