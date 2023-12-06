Diddy Denies Sex Crime Allegations After Fourth Accuser Files Lawsuit Against Him

(Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

2:50 PM – Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Rapper and entertainer Sean “Diddy” Combs has been accused for gang-raping and sex-trafficking a 17-year-old schoolgirl when she was in the 11th grade, according to a new court filing.

Advertisement

This is now the fourth allegation against Combs in three weeks, after settling the first suit, with his ex, singer Cassie, with an undisclosed sum after she accused him of years of rape and abuse.

The billionaire responded to the newest lawsuit in fury.

In a statement to Page Six, which he then posted on Instagram, Combs wrote: “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.”

“For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy,” Combs stated. “Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”

Combs and former Bad Boy Records president Harve Pierre, and a third unidentified man were accused of allegedly “gang raping” a 17-year-old girl inside Combs’ recording studio in Manhattan in 2003.

According to Rolling Stone, the suit states that “Jane Doe” , then a high school student, was trafficked across state lines and was given “copious amounts of drugs and alcohol”.

Additionally, the 14-page suit states that Pierre invited the alleged victim to meet Combs after spotting her in a lounge in Detroit, Michigan.

The suit also states that the 17-year-old was given intoxicants and that Combs, Pierre, and the third man hit on her “incessantly” and groped her body.

Lawyer Douglas H. Wigdor filed the new lawsuit on behalf of “Jane Doe” after representing singer Casandra “Cassie” Ventura in her lawsuit filed against Combs last month, which accused him of trafficking and sexual assault.

However, Combs and Ventura settled the suit the day after it was filed. Ben Brafman, an attorney for Combs, told The Independent at the time: “Just so we’re clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing. Mr. Combs‘ decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!